Basel 2023 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Botic van de Zandschulp | Swiss Indoors

A total of six singles matches will take place on Day 4 of the Swiss Indoors in Basel, with the second round of the men's singles tournament taking place. Twelve players will be competing for six spots in the quarterfinals, including top seed Holger Rune and second seed Casper Ruud.

The likes of defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex de Minaur will also be in action. On that note, let's take a look at the predictions for some of the matches that will take place on Day 4 of Swiss Indoors 2023.

#1. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Defending champion and sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the Swiss Indoors. It will be the third meeting between the two, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1.

The Canadian booked his place in the second round of the ATP 500 event in Basel with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Leandro Reidi. The Dutchman had to grind out a 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-2 victory over Roberto Bautista Agut.

Neither player has had an impressive 2023 season. Auger-Aliassime has won 18 out of 37 matches, while Van de Zandschulp came out on top in 20 out of 42 fixtures.

While the Canadian has looked far from his best this season, we did see some promising tennis from him in Tokyo. Considering Van de Zandschulp has already played a few matches before, it might take some toll on him.

Predicted Winner: Felix Auger-Aliassime.

#2. Alex de Minaur vs Tallon Griekspoor

Fifth seed Alex de Minaur will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the second round of the Swiss Indoors. It will be the second meeting between the two in the main draw of the ATP tour. The Dutchman had won their prior encounter in the quarterfinals of the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch earlier this season.

The American booked his place in the Round of 16 of the ATP 500 event in Basel with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Diego Schwartzman. The Dutchman edged out Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3.

Alex de Minaur has produced some impressive performances so far this season, with 42 wins out of 65 matches. Meanwhile, Griekspoor has triumphed in 33 out of 54 fixtures.

While the Dutchman triumphed in their previous meeting, the Aussie's current run of form should be able to give him the win and a place in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors.

Predicted Winner: Alex de Minaur

#3. Nicolas Jarry vs Ugo Humbert

Seventh seed Nicolas Jarry will take on Ugo Humbert in the second round of the Swiss Indoors. The two will lock horns for the second time, with the Frenchman winning their prior encounter 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Canadian Open.

Both players survived scares in their respective opening-round fixtures. Jarry beat Adrian Mannarino 7-6(6), 6-7(2), 6-4 while Humbert triumphed 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(3) over Marcos Giron.

Jarry has won 37 out of 54 matches so far this season, while Humbert came out on top in 26 out of 47 fixtures. Considering the recent performances of both players, we could have an exciting matchup on our hands.

Predicted Winner: Ugo Humbert