Basel 2023 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Hubert Hurkacz vs Tallon Griekspoor | Swiss Indoors

Day 5 of the Swiss Indoors in Basel will see the men's singles quarterfinals take place. Last year's runner-up and top seed Holger Rune will be glad to reach the last eight following his recent dismal results. The Dane will be up against Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is yet to drop a set so far throughout the tournament, will look to book his place in the semifinals as he takes on qualifier Alexander Shevchenko. Ugo Humbert will also be in action as he takes on Dominic Stricker.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions for some of the matches on Day 5 of the Swiss Indoors.

#1 Hubert Hurkacz vs Tallon Griekspoor

Fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz will lock horns with Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors. It will be the third meeting between the two, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1.

Both players reached the quarterfinals after straight-set wins in their respective Round of 16 fixtures. While Hurkacz beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 6-4, Griekspoor stunned fifth seed Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3.

Hurkacz has won 40 out of 61 matches so far this season while the Dutchman has triumphed in 34 out of 55 fixtures. While Griekspoor beat Hurkacz the last time they locked horns, the Pole has looked in good nick lately and should manage to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Hubert Hurkacz.

#2 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alexander Shevchenko

Defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Alexander Shevchenko in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors in Basel. It will be the first meeting between the two.

The Canadian booked his place in the last eight of the ATP 500 event by beating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2 while the Russian produced an upset by defeating third seed Taylor Fritz 6-7(7), 7-6(6), 7-6(5).

#3 Dominic Stricker vs Ugo Humbert

Ugo Humbert will face local wildcard Dominic Stricker in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Humbert booked his spot in the last eight of the ATP 500 event in Basel by beating seventh seed Nicolas Jarry 7-6(3), 7-6(4) while Stricker triumphed 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(1) over second seed Casper Ruud.

The Frenchman has won 25 out of 46 matches so far this season while the Swiss has won seven out of 14. Humbert's recent run of form and more experience on the ATP Tour makes him the favorite to win and reach the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors.

Predicted Winner: Ugo Humbert.