Basel 2023 Final: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (4) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: Sunday, October 29

Match Timing: Not before 4.30 pm local time, 10.30 am ET, 8.00 pm IST, 2.30 pm GMT

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel, 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Basel, Switzerland

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,345,955

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Laver Cup

Defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the final of the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

Auger-Aliassime started the ATP 500 event against local wildcard Leandro Riedl and beat him 6-3, 6-2. He then defeated 6-4, 6-2 qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp to reach the quarterfinals.

The Canadian edged out Alexander Shevchenko 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(1) to set up a semifinal clash against top seed Holger Rune. He got off to a strong start and won the first set 6-3. Auger-Aliassime continued his fine performance and took the second set 6-2 to reach his first final of the 2023 season.

Hurkacz started his campaign at the Swiss Indoors against Dusan Lajovic. He beat him 7-6(2), 6-3 before registering a 6-1, 6-4 win over Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, the Pole faced Tallon Griekspoor and came back from a set down to beat him 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash against Ugo Humbert.

Hurkacz broke in the fifth game of the first set and this was enough to see him win it 6-4. Humbert bounced back in the second and won it 6-3 to force the match into a decider. The Pole had two match points in the final set but the Frenchman saved both of them and a tiebreaker ensued. Hurkacz won it 7-5 to book his place in the final of the Swiss Indoors.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime leads 2-1 in the head-to-head against Hurkacz. Their most recent encounter came in the quarterfinals of the Halle Open last season, with the Pole winning 7-6(2), 7-6(4).

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Bets (Over & Under) Felix Auger-Aliassime +140 +1.5 (-200) Over 24.5 (-120) Hubert Hurkacz -175 -1.5 (+140) Under 24.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Both players have looked in good touch throughout the tournament. But, Hurkacz's relatively more consistent run of form over the past few months gives him the edge.

Auger-Aliassime has an effective serve that has fetched him 32 aces so far throughout the Swiss Indoors. He will be eager to make the most out of it come the final. The Canadian loves to play aggressively and his backhand is a formidable weapon. However, he will have to be careful not to hit too many unforced errors.

Hurkacz is one of the best servers on tour and has served 60 aces in his four matches so far in Basel. The Pole will look to make the most out of it and fetch as many free points as possible. He is a solid counterpuncher but can also play aggressively when needed thanks to his powerful groundstrokes. His stamina and movement will come in handy while dealing with Auger-Aliassime's strong shots.

While the Canadian has done well to reach the final, Hurkacz's all-round game might just about see him win his third title of the 2023 season.

Pick: Hurkacz to win in three sets.