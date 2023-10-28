Basel 2023: Holger Rune vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors 

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (1) Holger Rune

Date: Saturday, October 28

Match Timing: Not before 4.30pm local time, 10.30am ET, 8pm IST, 2.30pm GMT

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel, 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Basel, Switzerland

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,345,955

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Holger Rune preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime in action at the China Open

Defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime will face top seed Holger Rune in the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors which will be a rematch of their final last year in Basel.

The Canadian entered the ATP 500 event as the sixth seed and started with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Leandro Riedl. He then triumphed 6-4, 6-2 over Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, Auger-Aliassime faced Russian qualifier Alexander Shevchenko and took the lead in the match after winning a tightly fought opening set 7-6(2). The Russian qualifier bounced back in the second set to take it 6-3 and force the match into a decider. The final set went to a tiebreak and Auger-Aliassime won it to register a 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(1) win and book his place in the semifinals in Basel.

Rune started the Swiss Indoors against Miomir Kecmanovic and came back from a set down to win 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 and reach the Round of 16. Here, he faced Sebastian Baez and won 7-6(1), 6-1 to seal his spot in the quarterfinals.

The Dane faced Tomas Martin Etcheverry and dominated the opening set to win it 6-1. The Argentine fought hard in the second set and won it 6-3 to level the match and force it into a decider.

Both players were strong on their respective serves in the final set and it went to a tiebreak. Rune edged out Etcheverry to register a 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(6) win and book his place in the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Holger Rune head-to-head

Rune leads 2-1 in the head-to-head against Auger-Aliassime. The last meeting between the two came a few weeks back in the first round of the China Open, with the Dane winning 6-4, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Felix Auger-Aliassime +120 +1.5 (-210) Holger Rune -155 -1.5 (+150)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM (To be updated).

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Holger Rune prediction

Both players are looking for a resurgence after disappointing results of late, and considering how they've fared so far in Basel, we could see a close match.

Auger-Aliassime has won 99 out of 134 points (73.9%) while serving 27 aces. He hit 77 winners compared to 27 unforced errors. The Canadian will look to attack from the start and create pressure on Rune.

He will be eager to make the most out of his serve and powerful backhand. However, the 20-year-old will have to be careful not to hit too many unforced errors.

Rune has had good numbers on his first serve so far in Basel, winning 107 out of 141 points with 21 aces to his name. The Dane has also hit 91 winners compared to 40 unforced errors.

Rune will look to be aggressive from the start of the match and dictate play from the baseline. His stamina, on-court movement and net game will come in handy.

Given the aggression of both players, it could come down to who produces fewer unforced errors and is able to be more composed on court.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.