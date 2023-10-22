Basel 2023: Holger Rune vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Holger Rune vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: October 23, 2023.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2023.

Round: First round.

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,196,000

Holger Rune vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Top seed Holger Rune will square off against Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the 2023 Swiss Indoors on Monday.

Rune has had a promising season so far, chalking up 38 wins from 58 matches and a title-winning run at the Munich Open. He also secured runner-up finishes at the Monte Carlo Masters and the Italian Open in Rome.

Dealing with a back injury in the last couple of months, the 20-year-old is striving to regain his top form on the main tour. He will enter Basel on the back of early exits at the China Open, Shanghai Masters and the Stockholm Open. Rune put up a tough fight against Miomir Kecmanovic in Stockholm but couldn't outfox the Serb in the second round. He will be hoping to make amends and steady the ship in Basel.

Meanwhile, Miomir Kecmanovic has had a decent season, garnering 26 wins from 54 matches and runner-up finishes at the Delray Beach Open and the Estoril Open. He also reached the semifinals at the Swiss Open, the Srpska Open and the 2023 Stockholm Open.

The Serb put up a solid performance in Stockholm. He outfoxed the likes of Karl Friberg, Holger Rune and Elias Ymer en route to the last four but couldn't get past Pavel Kotov. The Russian qualifier defeated Kecmanovic in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Holger Rune vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Kecmanovic leads the head-to-head against Rune 1-0. He defeated the Dane most recently at the 2023 Stockholm Open.

Holger Rune vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Holger Rune vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Top seed Holger Rune will take on Miomir Kecmanovic in an exciting first-round clash at the Swiss Indoors in Basel. Both players will be eager to make a strong start.

Rune, despite dealing with a back injury in recent months, has had a good season with notable performances. Known for his aggressive baseline game and powerful groundstrokes, he will look to dictate play and put pressure on Kecmanovic. His ability to move well around the court and hit winners from both wings can be a significant advantage.

On the other hand, Kecmanovic would feel unfortunate to be on the losing end of two finals on the main tour. He possesses a solid all-around game, with a strong serve and accurate groundstrokes. The Serb's ability to absorb pace and redirect shots can frustrate his opponents. He will aim to use his creativity and tactical awareness to counter Rune's aggressive style of play.

Considering Rune's higher ranking and his ability to generate power from the baseline, he is the favorite to win this encounter. If the Dane can manage his fitness concerns and find his rhythm early on, he should be able to pass this tricky test and secure his place in the next round.

Pick: Rune to win in straight sets.