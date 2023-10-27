Basel 2023: Holger Rune vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Holger Rune vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Date: October 27, 2023

Tournament: Swiss Indoors 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: €2,196,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Holger Rune vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview

Holger Rune at the 2023 China Open.

Top seed Holger Rune will take on Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Swiss Indoors on Friday.

Rune scored a three-set win over Miomir Kecmanovic to set up a second round date against Sebastian Baez. Both refused to cede any ground to the other during their service games, which led to a tie-break.

Rune then came out on top in the tie-break to take the opener. The second set was rather one-sided as the Danish youngster reeled off five games in a row to win the match 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Etcheverry knocked out Sebastian Korda in the first round to advance further. He was up against three-time Major champion Andy Murray in the second round. The Argentine led by a break in the first set, but gave up his lead and lost the set in the tie-break, despite being 4-2 up in it as well.

Etcheverry jumped to a 4-1 lead in the second set and fended off quite a few break points later on to clinch the set. While he faced some resistance from Murray in the third set too, he broke the Brit's serve twice to score a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2 comeback win.

Holger Rune vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Holger Rune vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -250 +1.5 (-700) Over 22.5 (-120) Tomas Martin Etcheverry +190 -1.5 (+400) Under 22.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry prediction

Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the 2023 China Open.

Rune's win over Baez marked the first time he has notched up back-to-back victories since his quarterfinal run at Wimbledon. The second set was certainly some of the best tennis he has played since then as well.

Rune struck 22 winners and half as many unforced errors. He had a pretty good day on serve too, with seven aces and 78% of first serve points won. He has also solidified his position in the ATP Finals race, though he's not assured of a spot just yet.

Etcheverry toughed it out for another gruelling three-set win as it took him over three hours to down Murray. The Argentine managed to outlast with his physicality and some sharp play towards the end. He blasted over 40 winners to take control of the match.

Rune, who hired Boris Becker as his coach, is already doing quite well under his guidance. The Dane also shines on indoor hardcourts as evident by his performance during this time of the season last year.

Etcheverry is certainly on slouch and can make things difficult for Rune. However, the latter seems to be growing in confidence with every win here this week. Expect the Dane to continue his run in Basel.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in three sets.