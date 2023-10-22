Basel 2023: Sebastian Korda vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Sebastian Korda vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Date: October 23, 2023.

Tournament: Swiss Indoors Basel 2023.

Round: First round.

Venue: Basel, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,196,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Sebastian Korda vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview

Eighth seed Sebastian Korda and World No. 31 Tomas Martin Etcheverry will lock horns in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Monday.

Korda has been a breath of fresh air on the main tour this year. He has managed to chalk up 26 wins from 40 matches so far, including runner-up finishes at Adelaide International 1 and Astana Open. He also reached the semifinals of the Queen's Club Championships, Zhuhai Championships, and the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

The American put up a diligent performance most recently in Shanghai. He defeated the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Francisco Cerundolo, and Ben Shelton en route to the last four, but couldn't get past Hubert Hurkacz. The Pole No. 1 overpowered Korda in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

2023 China Open - Day 6

Tomas Martin Etcheverry has secured 34 wins from 61 matches and runner-up finishes at the Chile Open and the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships. He also reached the semifinals at the Austrian Open in Kitzbuhel.

The 24-year-old will enter Basel on the back of early exits at China Open and Shanghai Masters. Zhizheng Chang of China defeated him in the first round of the Shanghai Masters 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Etcheverry will hope to get back to winning ways and bounce back in Basel.

Sebastian Korda vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry head-to-head

Korda leads the head-to-head 2-0 against Tomas Martin Etcheverry. He defeated the Argentinian most recently at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships in China.

Sebastian Korda vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry odds

Sebastian Korda vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry prediction

Both Korda and Etcheverry will be eager to make a strong start in the tournament and secure a place in the next round.

Korda has had a breakthrough season, showcasing his true potential. He possesses a powerful game, with a strong serve and a solid baseline presence. The American's aggressive style of play allows him to dictate rallies and put pressure on his opponents. His ability to hit winners from both wings and move well on the court makes him a tough contender against any player.

On the other hand, Etcheverry has shown his ability to compete at a high level and has had success on different surfaces. His game is characterized by consistency, solid groundstrokes, and ability to construct points patiently. He relies on his accurate shot-making skills to outmaneuver his opponents.

Etcheverry is a capable player and could pose a challenge with his consistency and resilient attitude. However, considering Korda's recent form, breakthrough performances, and head-to-head advantage, he is the favorite to win this encounter. The American's effortless all-round game, combined with his confidence, should give him the upper hand against Etcheverry.

Pick: Korda to win in straight sets.