Basel 2025: Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Swiss Indoors

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar
Date: October 23, 2025
Tournament: Swiss Indoors
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard (indoor)
Prize Money: €2,523,045
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar preview
Second seed Ben Shelton will take on Jaume Munar in the second round of the Swiss Indoors 2025.
Shelton commenced his campaign in Basel against Kamil Majchrzak. A close first set slipped out of the American's grasp after he came up short in the tie-break. He then fought back to level the proceedings by taking the second set.
Neither player managed to make any inroads on the other's serve in the third set, leading to yet another tie-break. Shelton fended off two match points in it to score a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (7) comeback win.
Munar was up against home hope Remy Bertola in the first round. The Spaniard captured the opening set quite easily by breaking his opponent's serve twice. He continued to dictate the play in the next set as well, needing only one more break of serve to wrap up a 6-2, 6-4 victory.
Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar head-to-head
Munar leads their rivalry 2-1. He won their previous meeting at the Italian Open 2025 in straight sets.
Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar odds
(Odds via BetMGM)
Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar prediction
Shelton rallied from the brink of defeat to beat Majchrzak in the first round. This was the first win of his comeback as well. He was sidelined for a few weeks after sustaining an injury during his third-round match at the US Open. He left the Shanghai Masters without a win upon his return to the tour.
Munar didn't break a sweat over the course of his win over Bertola. He will be feeling quite confident of his chances against Shelton as well given their head-to-head. He won their most recent meeting in Rome for the loss of only three games. His other win also came earlier in the season in Dallas, a tournament played on indoor hardcourts.
However, Munar's 3-20 career record against top 10 players doesn't do him any favors. Both of his wins against Shelton came prior to the latter's entry into the top 10. The American seems to be slowly inching towards his best form, and with a few spots at the ATP Finals up for grabs, there's more than enough motivation for him to leave it all out on the court. He should be able to avenge his prior losses to Munar this time.
Pick: Ben Shelton to win in straight sets.
Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar betting tips
Tip 1: Ben Shelton to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 20 games.