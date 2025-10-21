Basel 2025: Ben Shelton vs Kamil Majchrzak preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Swiss Indoors

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Ben Shelton vs (Q) Kamil Majchrzak
Date: October 21, 2025
Tournament: Swiss Indoors
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard (indoor)
Prize Money: €2,523,045
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Ben Shelton vs Kamil Majchrzak preview
Second seed Ben Shelton will take on qualifier Kamil Majchrzak in the first round of the Swiss Indoors 2025.
Shelton made the semifinals of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters during the early hardcourt swing. He lost to eventual champions Jannik Sinner and Jack Draper respectively. His clay swing was also quite successful, with a runner-up finish in Munich and a first-ever fourth-round showing at the French Open.
Shelton made his top 10 debut in the lead-up to Wimbledon, and progressed to the last eight in London for the first time as well. He captured his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open upon the resumption of the hardcourt swing. He then made the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open as well.
However, Shelton's US Open campaign wrapped up on an unfortunate note after an injury forced him to retire in the third round. He returned to the tour earlier this month at the Shanghai Masters, and lost to David Goffin in his opener.
A semifinal in Marrakech is Majchrzak's best result this year. He also made the third round of the US Open and the Shanghai Masters. He lost to Sebastian Korda in the second round of last week's Stockholm Open. He beat Pedro Martinez and Valentin Royer in straight sets to book his place in the main draw of the Swiss Indoors.
Ben Shelton vs Kamil Majchrzak head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Ben Shelton vs Kamil Majchrzak odds
(Odds via BetMGM)
Ben Shelton vs Kamil Majchrzak prediction
Shelton will be keen to resume the form that saw him scaling new heights prior to his injury. He was still far from his best when he returned to the tour in Shanghai. However, with another couple of weeks of rehab and training under his belt, he will now be raring to score a long overdue win.
Shelton has compiled a 37-19 record for the season. He also finished as the runner-up at the Swiss Indoors last year, going down to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the final.
Majchrzak did well enough to qualify for the main draw here, though his chances of going further are quite slim. He has a 1-10 career record against top 20 players, with his only win coming against Karen Khachanov in five sets at this year's US Open. If Shelton's back to his best physically, then he should be able to get through this clash without a fuss.
Pick: Ben Shelton to win in straight sets.
Ben Shelton vs Kamil Majchrzak betting tips
Tip 1: Ben Shelton to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 20 games.