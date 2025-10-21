Basel 2025: Ben Shelton vs Kamil Majchrzak preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Ben Shelton vs (Q) Kamil Majchrzak

Date: October 21, 2025

Tournament: Swiss Indoors

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (indoor)

Prize Money: €2,523,045

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Ben Shelton vs Kamil Majchrzak preview

Ben Shelton at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Second seed Ben Shelton will take on qualifier Kamil Majchrzak in the first round of the Swiss Indoors 2025.

Ad

Trending

Shelton made the semifinals of the Australian Open and the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters during the early hardcourt swing. He lost to eventual champions Jannik Sinner and Jack Draper respectively. His clay swing was also quite successful, with a runner-up finish in Munich and a first-ever fourth-round showing at the French Open.

Shelton made his top 10 debut in the lead-up to Wimbledon, and progressed to the last eight in London for the first time as well. He captured his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open upon the resumption of the hardcourt swing. He then made the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open as well.

Ad

However, Shelton's US Open campaign wrapped up on an unfortunate note after an injury forced him to retire in the third round. He returned to the tour earlier this month at the Shanghai Masters, and lost to David Goffin in his opener.

A semifinal in Marrakech is Majchrzak's best result this year. He also made the third round of the US Open and the Shanghai Masters. He lost to Sebastian Korda in the second round of last week's Stockholm Open. He beat Pedro Martinez and Valentin Royer in straight sets to book his place in the main draw of the Swiss Indoors.

Ad

Ben Shelton vs Kamil Majchrzak head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Ben Shelton vs Kamil Majchrzak odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton -200 +1.5 (-550)

Over 22.5 (-155)

Kamil Majchrzak +155 -1.5 (+310)

Under 22.5 (+105)

Ad

(Odds via BetMGM)

Ben Shelton vs Kamil Majchrzak prediction

Kamil Majchrzak at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Shelton will be keen to resume the form that saw him scaling new heights prior to his injury. He was still far from his best when he returned to the tour in Shanghai. However, with another couple of weeks of rehab and training under his belt, he will now be raring to score a long overdue win.

Ad

Shelton has compiled a 37-19 record for the season. He also finished as the runner-up at the Swiss Indoors last year, going down to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the final.

Majchrzak did well enough to qualify for the main draw here, though his chances of going further are quite slim. He has a 1-10 career record against top 20 players, with his only win coming against Karen Khachanov in five sets at this year's US Open. If Shelton's back to his best physically, then he should be able to get through this clash without a fuss.

Ad

Pick: Ben Shelton to win in straight sets.

Ben Shelton vs Kamil Majchrzak betting tips

Tip 1: Ben Shelton to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 20 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More