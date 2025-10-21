Basel 2025 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Ben Shelton vs Kamil Majchrzak, Reilly Opelka vs Sebastian Baez | Swiss Indoors

Day 2 (Tuesday, October 21) of the Swiss Indoors 2025 in Basel will see the continuation of the first-round matches. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Jenson Brooksby and Jaume Munar were among the winners on the first day of the tournament.

All of them won their matches in straight sets. Jakub Mensik, on the other hand, was pushed to three sets by home hope Henry Bernet but managed to prevail in the end.

More players will now aim to join them in the second round on Tuesday. On that note, here are the predictions for all the matches set for Day 2 of the Swiss Indoors 2025:

#1. Ben Shelton vs Kamil Majchrzak

Shelton was having a pretty good season until he sustained an injury at the US Open, forcing him to retire from his third-round contest. He claimed his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open prior to that. He left the Shanghai Masters without a win upon his return to the tour. He has a 37-19 record this year.

Majchrzak has put together a 15-11 record for the season so far. He was in action at last week's Stockholm Open, and lost to Sebastian Korda in three sets in the second round. He will now lock horns with Shelton for the first time in his career.

Shelton was the runner-up at last year's Swiss Indoors, going down to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the final. A lot will depend upon how he's feeling following his injury. If he's back to his best physically, then he should make it through this clash without a hitch.

Predicted winner: Ben Shelton to win in straight sets.

#2. Reilly Opelka vs Sebastian Baez

Sebastian Baez at the European Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Opelka came through the qualifying rounds to book his spot in the Swiss Indoors main draw. He has compiled a 23-21 record for the season, although he has lost his last five matches at the main draw level. He made the semifinals in his only prior appearance in Basel in 2019.

Baez has been in a slump as well, having lost five of his last six matches. He has a 17-22 record this year but only three of those wins have come on hardcourts. Furthermore, he has won only one match from his three previous appearances at the Swiss Indoors. Considering Baez's poor record at the venue as well as on hardcourts this year, Opelka will be the favorite to win this match despite his own struggles.

Predicted winner: Reilly Opelka to win in straight sets.

#3. Marin Cilic vs David Goffin

Predicted winner: Marin Cilic to win in straight sets.

#4. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Joao Fonseca

Predicted winner: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to win in three sets.

#5. Arthur Rinderknech vs Raphael Collignon

Predicted winner: Arthur Rinderknech to win in straight sets.

#6. Stan Wawrinka vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Predicted winner: Miomir Kecmanovic to win in three sets.

#7. Denis Shapovalov vs Marcos Giron

Predicted winner: Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets.

