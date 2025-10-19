Basel 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Jenson Brooksby vs Alexandre Muller, Lorenzo Sonego vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina | Swiss Indoors

Main draw action at the Swiss Indoors 2025 in Basel will get underway from Day 3 (Monday, October 20). Taylor Fritz is the top seed at the tournament, while Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard is the defending champion.

Holger Rune unfortunately had to withdraw after suffering a horrific Achilles injury a couple of days while competing at the Stockholm Open. He confirmed that he will require a surgery for the same and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Despite Rune's withdrawal, a competitive field has been assembled in Basel. On that note, here's a look at the predictions for all the singles matches set for Day 3 of the Swiss Indoors 2025:

#1. Jenson Brooksby vs Alexandre Muller

Brooksby was unranked when he returned to the tour at the start of the season. He has since made his way into the top 60, thanks to his title in Houston and other strong results. He has a 20-14 record this year, and recently made the semifinals in Tokyo and the second round of the Shanghai Masters.

Muller won his maiden ATP title in Hong Kong at the start of the season and finished as the runner-up at the Rio Open a few weeks later. While he has a 21-24 record this year, he has won only four matches since the start of June. He has arrived at the Swiss Indoors on a three-match losing streak.

Brooksby beat Muller in the first round of the Cincinnati Open a couple of months ago, their only prior meeting. Given the Frenchman's struggles over the past few months, history is likely to repeat itself with another loss for him in this match-up.

Predicted winner: Jenson Brooksby to win in straight sets.

#2. Lorenzo Sonego vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is the eighth seed at the Swiss Indoors 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Davidovich Fokina has compiled a 38-24 record this year. He came quite close to capturing his maiden ATP title on three occasions but instead walked away with the runner-up trophy all three times. He competed in last week's European Open and was upset by Raphael Collignon in the quarterfinals.

Sonego has a 20-26 record this year, with a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open being a notable highlight. He made the last eight of his most recent tournament, the Stockholm Open. It marked the first time he won back-to-back matches since reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon.

This will be the first career meeting between them at the ATP level, although Sonego won their only encounter at the Challenger level in 2019. However, based on their results this year, Davidovich Fokina will be favored to win this contest.

Predicted winner: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to win in three sets.

#3. Jakub Mensik vs Henry Bernet

Predicted winner: Jakub Mensik to win in straight sets.

#4. Jaume Munar vs Remy Bertola

Predicted winner: Jaume Munar to win in straight sets.

