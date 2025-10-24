Basel 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jaume Munar

Date: October 24, 2025

Tournament: Swiss Indoors

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (indoor)

Prize Money: €2,523,045

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jaume Munar preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Swiss Indoors 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Jaume Munar in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors 2025.

Auger-Aliassime beat compatriot Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 7-5 in his opener here to set up a second-round date with former US Open champion Marin Cilic. Both sets went to a tie-break, in which the Canadian outplayed his older rival to score a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) win.

Munar beat home hope Remy Bertola 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round, where second seed Ben Shelton awaited him. The Spaniard won their previous two meetings, both of which took place this year, in straight sets. History repeated itself yet again, with Munar requiring one break of serve in each set to beat the American 6-3, 6-4 this time.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous encounter at the Rio Open 2019 in straight sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jaume Munar odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -300 +1.5 (-900)

Over 22.5 (-110)

Jaume Munar +225 -1.5 (+425)

Under 22.5 (-130)

(Odds via BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jaume Munar prediction

Jaume Munar at the Shanghai Masters 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Auger-Aliassime put on a serving clinic during his win over Cilic. He won a massive 96 percent of points behind his first serve, rained down an impressive 28 aces, and didn't face a single break point. He extended his winning streak to six matches, starting with his triumph at last week's European Open.

Munar got the better of Shelton for the third time this season. He has six wins over top 20 players this year and the American accounts for half of them. He will now aim to reach his third semifinal of the season, following his previous last four finishes in Dallas and Hong Kong.

Auger-Aliassime enjoyed considerable success during the first two months of the season. He won two titles from three finals, and it all went downhill for him after that. He won 17 matches between January and February, and then registered only 10 wins between March and July.

However, Auger-Aliassime has turned his season around since August. He reached the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open, the semifinals of the US Open, and the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters. As mentioned earlier, he also won the European Open a few days ago. Based on his current form, the Canadian will be expected to continue his run in Basel.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jaume Munar betting tips

Tip 1: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 18 games.

