Basel 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marin Cilic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Swiss Indoors

Match details

Fixture: (5) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Marin Cilic

Date: October 23, 2025

Tournament: Swiss Indoors

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Basel, Switzerland

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: €2,523,045

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Marin Cilic preview

Two former champions, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Marin Cilic, will lock horns with each other for a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Swiss Indoors.

Auger-Aliassime, the fifth seed at this year’s tournament, went back-to-back in Basel in 2022 and 2023. He lost to eventual champion Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the second round last year but is back looking to reclaim his crown. He has already made a good start, taking out compatriot Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 7-5.

The Canadian, in fact, is in the best form that he has been in months coming into the tournament. Not only did he make just his second Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open, but also has quarterfinal showings to show for in his last two Masters 1000 events: Cincinnati and Shanghai. A title in Brussels last week further bolstered his standing and he now boasts of an impressive 42-20 win-loss record for the season.

Cilic has already won three matches this week. (Source: Getty)

Cilic too has had a bit of a renaissance in 2025. He made a Grand Slam second week for the first time in three years at Wimbledon, knocking out top-5 player Jack Draper on the way. He has also made three Challengers final this season, winning two to bring his ranking back up inside the top-100.

This week, the 2016 champion has already won three matches in Basel. After beating Adam Walton and David Goffin in the qualification rounds, he found himself up against the latter again in the main draw. Goffin had received a lucky loser entry, but Cilic managed to replicate the result from the qualifiers with a near-identical scoreline.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Marin Cilic head-to-head

Cilic leads Auger-Aliassime in their current head-to-head 3-2, but it is the Canadian who won their last two meetings. One of those matches was a three-set battle at this year’s Dubai Tennis Championships.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Marin Cilic odds

(Odds to be updated)

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Marin Cilic prediction

Auger-Aliassime is a two-time former champ. (Source: Getty)

Both Felix Auger-Aliassime and Marin Cilic enjoy playing in Basel as evidenced by their title runs. The indoor conditions propel their big serves and powerful groundstrokes and another winner-fest could well be in offing.

Cilic has hit 29 aces in his three matches so far and has not dropped serve yet. In fact, he did not face any break points at all in two of the three matches.

He will need to continue in the same vein against Auger-Aliassime, who unlocked some of his best tennis heading into the summer. Wins over Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti and the likes would have filled him with confidence, as would his posting in the rankings. On the cusp of returning to the top-10, the Canadian will not leave any stone unturned.

Like Cilic, he was clinical on serve in the opening round. The real difference, however, was his effectiveness in return. He was winning well over 65% of the points on second serve return with his aggressive intent. His big groundstrokes can take time away from opponents and make them feel rushed.

Cilic is a class player and the conditions in Basel should help with the serve. That said, he has lacked matches and court time on the biggest of stages in recent times. His opponent, on the other hand, has won of the big stage coming into Basel and that could give him the confidence needed to sway this one in his favor.

Prediction: Auger-Aliassime in three sets

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Marin Cilic betting tips

Tip 1: Winner - Auger-Aliassime

Tip 2: Each player to win a set

Tip 3: More than 20 aces

