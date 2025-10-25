Basel 2025: Joao Fonseca vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Swiss Indoors

Match Details

Fixture: Joao Fonseca vs Jaume Munar

Date: October 25, 2025

Tournament: Swiss Indoors

Round: Semifinal

Venue: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (indoor)

Prize Money: €2,523,045

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Joao Fonseca vs Jaume Munar preview

Joao Fonseca at the European Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Teen phenom Joao Fonseca will take on Jaume Munar in the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors 2025.

Fonseca commenced his campaign in Basel with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. He didn't even take to the court for his second-round match, receiving a walkover from seventh seed Jakub Mensik. He was up against ninth seed Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals.

Fonseca broke Shapovalov's serve to start the proceedings but couldn't sustain this level for the rest of the first set. The set slipped out of his hands despite his good start. He bounced back to take the second set and led 4-1 in the decider when his opponent chose to retire from the match, thus sending him into the semifinals.

Munar beat Remy Bertola 6-2, 6-4 in the first round, and followed it up with a 6-3, 6-4 upset win over second seed Ben Shelton. He was up against fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals, who won the title at last week's European Open.

Munar matched the in-form Auger-Aliassime shot for shot, and a break of serve in the fourth game laid the foundation for him to clinch the first set. The match concluded after that on account of the Canadian's retirement, paving the way for Munar to reach the semifinals.

Joao Fonseca vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Joao Fonseca vs Jaume Munar odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Joao Fonseca -145 +1.5 (-375)

Over 22.5 (-145)

Jaume Munar +110 -1.5 (+240)

Under 22.5 (+100)

(Odds via BetMGM)

Joao Fonseca vs Jaume Munar prediction

Jaume Munar at the Shanghai Masters 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players progressed to the semifinals after their respective opponents retired. They're in different stages of their careers, Fonseca being the fresh upstart while Munar being the veteran, and yet they're having the best season of their careers so far.

Fonseca will make his top 40 debut in the ATP rankings next week thanks to his run here, while Munar will also reach a new high and could crack the top 30 if he reaches the final. The Spaniard has a 30-23 record this year, and has made the fourth round of the US Open along with a couple of Masters 1000 tournaments.

Fonseca won his maiden ATP title at the Argentina Open and reached the third round of the French Open and Wimbledon, as well as at two Masters 1000 tournaments. The teenager's forehand has been quite lethal this week, and if he keeps firing on all cylinders, then he will be the favorite to reach the biggest final of his young career.

Pick: Joao Fonseca to win in straight sets.

Joao Fonseca vs Jaume Munar betting tips

Tip 1: Joao Fonseca to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 20 games.

