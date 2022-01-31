"Basically to me, Daniil Medvedev choked in the third set" - John McEnroe

Former World No. 1 John McEnroe felt Daniil Medvedev "choked" in the third set of the Australian Open final on Sunday.

The Russian faced Rafael Nadal in the summit clash and took the first two sets. Medvedev looked odds on favorite to lift the title at this stage, even more so when he was leading 3-2 in the third set and had three break points. However, the Spaniard saved all of them and eventually broke the Russian to take the third set.

Nadal went on to script a spectacular comeback, winning his second Australian Open crown and record 21st Grand Slam.

In an interview with Eurosport, McEnroe said the World No. 2 should have cashed in on the two-set lead, especially since Nadal looked "deflated."

“The turning point of the match was 2-3, it was two sets to love," said the former World No. 1. “It felt like Rafa felt deflated. I don't want to say he was resigned because obviously he's never resigned, he proved that, but it looked like he sort of expected that this was about to happen and losing in straight sets."

The American felt the Russian played a couple of "loose points" because he thought the end was near.

“I think Medvedev played a couple, I don't want to say careless, but maybe loose points. He got a little tentative because he could taste the finish line. And then all of a sudden it allowed the crowd back into the match because obviously the crowd was a big factor, I think."

He also pointed out that the World No. 2 was frustrated with the crowd and that led to a "turning point" in the match.

"Then he started to show his edginess and started showing he was frustrated with the crowd and that made it worse for him. And that was the turning point right there. As soon as that slight momentum shift, then he started to get tight. And basically to me he choked in the third set at that point. To me, he should have been up 4-2 in the third set.

"But once he let Rafa back in that allowed the crowd to get back in, and that was one of the most amazing efforts I've ever seen.”

Daniil Medvedev just 890 points behind Novak Djokovic

Medvedev remains second in the newly-released ATP rankings with 10,125 points, just 890 behind World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. The Russian has a good chance of reaching the top of the ATP rankings this year given his current run of form.

Along with Nadal, Sefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev, Medvedev has confirmed his participation at the Mexican Open in Apaculco. The ATP 500 event will take place from February 21-26.

