Bastad 2021: Cristian Garin vs Federico Coria preview, head-to-head & prediction | Nordea Open

Match details

Fixture: (2) Cristian Garin vs Federico Coria

Date: 16 July 2021

Tournament: Nordea Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Bastad, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €419,470

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Cristian Garin vs Federico Coria preview

Second seed Cristian Garin will lock horns with Argentine Federico Coria on Friday in an enthralling quarterfinal clash at the 2021 Nordea Open in Bastad.

Garin, who received a bye in the first round, defeated Pedro Martinez in the second round on Wednesday. The Chilean produced an immaculate claycourt performance to secure a 6-3, 6-3 victory against the Spaniard.

Garin lost only 15 points on serve in the match and was broken just once. The 25-year-old was equally devastating on return, winning 33 of 66 points.

The second seed, who had fallen in the second round of the 2019 edition of the event, is aiming to become only the third Chilean to lift the title in Bastad after two-time champion Luis Ayala and Nicolas Jarry.

Garin's next opponent, Federico Coria, defeated Francisco Cerundolo in the first round and Marco Cecchinato in the second.

There was very little to separate Coria and Cecchinato, but the Argentine managed to raise his game on the big points to seal the win. The 29-year-old won only three more points than Cecchinato in the match but was efficient on break points, converting five out of nine, which ultimately made the difference.

Cristian Garin vs Federico Coria head-to-head

Cristian Garin leads Federico Coria 1-0 in the head-to-head. Garin and Coria faced each other in the quarterfinals of the Rio Open in 2020, with the Chilean winning 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

They also crossed swords at a Challenger event in Buenos Aires in 2017. Garin won in three sets with a 6-3, 6-7(1), 6-3 scoreline.

Cristian Garin vs Federico Coria prediction

Federico Coria

This promises to be a grueling encounter with long and punishing rallies. Garin and Coria are both expert operators on the red dirt. They enjoy slugging it out from the baseline but often find it difficult to close out points.

Neither player has a standout weapon, but Garin's consistency should give him a slight edge in this fixture. However, Coria can make things difficult for the Chilean with his resolute defense.

Both players possess similarly unremarkable first serves, while Coria's second serve is considerably weaker than Garin's. The Chilean is an extremely solid returner and should easily make inroads into the Argentine's service games.

As long as Garin can maintain a steady level throughout, he should be able to come away with the win.

Prediction: Cristian Garin to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram