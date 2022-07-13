Bastad 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Federico Coria preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Nordea Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Andrey Rublev vs Federico Coria

Date: 14 July 2022

Tournament: Nordea Open 2022

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Bastad, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Andrey Rublev vs Federico Coria preview

2022 French Open - Day Eleven

Second seed Andrey Rublev will square off against Federico Coria in the round of 16 at the Nordea Open.

Rublev has an astounding 74 per cent win-loss ratio this season, with three titles to his name - the Marseille Open, Dubai Tennis Championships and the Serbia Open. He also made the semifinals at Indian Wells and the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, which are among his best performances this season.

The 24-year-old played only one match on grass which resulted in a straight-sets loss to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round of the Halle Open. He was forced to miss out at the Wimbledon Championships amidst the ban on Russian and Belarusian players at the grasscourt major.

Federico Coria, on the other hand, has won 21 out of 39 matches this season with runs to the semifinals of the Grand Prix Hassan II and quarterfinals of the Rio Open being his stand-out performances.

The Argentinian has fought hard for his wins this year and has looked impressive, defeating the likes of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Richard Gasquet and Pablo Carreno Busta.

His stint at Wimbledon was cut short by Jiri Vesely in the first round, but the 30-year-old followed it up with a quarterfinal run at the Braunschweig challenger and began his campaign at the Nordea Open with a stunning comeback win over Federico Delbonis 0-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Andrey Rublev vs Federico Coria head-to-head

Rublev and Coria have never faced each other before. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Andrey Rublev vs Federico Coria odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev -350 -3.5(-155) Under 20.5(+100) Federico Coria +240 +3.5(+110) Over 20.5(-145)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Andrey Rublev vs Federico Coria prediction

The tie is heavily tilted towards Rublev. He has a 68 per cent win ratio on clay and has been far more consistent than the Argentinian in 2022.

Rublev's game centers around his fearsome power off both wings, especially his phenomenal forehand. To complement this, he is equipped with a monstrous serve and effortless movement on the court. The Russian is a genuine force on the men's tour and can beat any opponent on his day.

Coria is also a well-rounded player with great technical prowess. He's quite adept at dueling from the baseline and can mix up his game with effective slices and drop shots. The Argentinian's weak serve has let him down on certain occasions, especially while facing top-quality competitors. He has never beaten a top-10 player in his career.

Rublev will have too much firepower for the 30-year-old but needs to begin well in this tricky contest. He's one of the favorites to win the tournament and should kickstart his campaign with a commanding win.

Pick: Rublev to win in straight sets.

