Bastad 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Nordea Open

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Andrey Rublev vs Laslo Djere
Date: July 15, 2022
Tournament: Nordea Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Bastad, Sweden
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Clay
Prize money: €534,555
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Discovery.
Andrey Rublev vs Laslo Djere preview
Top seed Andrey Rublev will take on Serbia's Laslo Djere in an exciting quarterfinal contest at the 2022 Nordea Open on Friday.
Rublev, who got a bye in the first round, was thoroughly tested in his opening match by Argentina's Federico Coria. The Russian needed two hours and 35 minutes to overcome the challenge from his opponent, taking the match to a deciding set tiebreaker and prevailing 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(2).
Djere, meanwhile, has posted two solid wins over the likes of talented youngster Lorenzo Musetti and qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler — winning both matches in straight sets.
The Serb suffered a tough loss to Alejandro Tabilo — going down 13-11 in the deciding set tiebreaker at Wimbledon— but has done well to recuperate from that loss. Playing on his favored claycourts, he has been solid in most departments and could cause a few problems for the top seed on Friday.
Andrey Rublev vs Laslo Djere head-to-head
This is set to be the first career meeting between Rublev and Djere, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.
Andrey Rublev vs Laslo Djere odds
All odds are sourced from BetMGM
Andrey Rublev vs Laslo Djere prediction
Rublev has not played a lot of tennis in the last few weeks and was understandably rusty in his match against Coria. That said, he is bound to face a tougher test against a battle-hardened Djere.
The Serb enjoys playing on clay, having won his maiden title on the surface, and his well-rounded game has worked well in Bastad so far this week. He has been especially impressive on return, having won a credible 42% of first serve return points against Musetti and manufacturing nine breaks of serve in his two matches.
The Russian's hit-and-miss game has not always worked well on clay, but his second-round match would have given him time to fine tune the smaller elements of his game. If he can keep tabs on unforced errors, Rublev should be able to withstand the challenge.
Prediction: Rublev to win in three sets