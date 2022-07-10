Bastad 2022: Aslan Karatsev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Nordea Open

Match Details

Fixture: Aslan Karatsev vs Lorenzo Sonego

Tournament: Nordea Open

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Bastad, Sweden

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Discovery

Aslan Karatsev vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Karatsev has had a pretty disappointing season so far

Aslan Karatsev takes on Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the Nordea Open in Bastad.

The Russian made a good start to the season by winning the Sydney International. However, things went downhill from there as he triumphed in only six out of the 22 matches that followed.

During the grasscourt season, Karatsev failed to qualify for the main draw of the Boss Open in Stuttgart and lost to compatriot Karen Khachanov in the first round at Halle.

The Russian then competed at the Mallorca Championships and beat Jaume Munar in the first round. However, he was then beaten by Daniil Medvedev in the last 16.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The defending champion will face Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in Quarterfinal



#DaniilMedvedev #Mallorca #Tennis World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev comes back from 1 set down to beat Aslan Karatsev 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in MallorcaThe defending champion will face Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in Quarterfinal World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev comes back from 1 set down to beat Aslan Karatsev 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in Mallorca 💪The defending champion will face Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in Quarterfinal 🔥#DaniilMedvedev #Mallorca #Tennis https://t.co/nzoRLnbt1s

Sonego, meanwhile, has won 17 out of 35 matches so far this season, with a semifinal appearance at the Argentina Open being his best performance.

The Italian reached the quarterfinals of the Boss Open in Stuttgart but lost to compatriot Matteo Berrettini despite being a set up.

After losing in the opening round of the Queen's Club Championships, Sonego reached the last 16 at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne before losing to Alex de Minaur.

The 27-year-old then reached the third round of Wimbledon, where he bowed out to Rafael Nadal in straight sets.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Rafa in a hurry



Nadal masters Lorenzo Sonego 6-1 6-2 6-4 to secure his 308th Grand Slam win and a 4th round spot in Wimbledon Rafa in a hurry Nadal masters Lorenzo Sonego 6-1 6-2 6-4 to secure his 308th Grand Slam win and a 4th round spot in Wimbledon https://t.co/DuSaMUVAPG

Aslan Karatsev vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Karatsev has a 2-0 head-to-head lead over Sonego. The first meeting between the two came at last year's Dubai Tennis Championships, with the Russian coming back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Karatsev and Sonego faced one another in the quarterfinals of this year's Sydney International, where the former won 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Aslan Karatsev vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Aslan Karatsev +160 +2.5 (+100) Under 22.5 (-105) Lorenzo Sonego -200 -2.5 (-140) Over 22.5 (-135)

Aslan Karatsev vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Sonego will enter the match as the favorite to win, given Karatsev's relatively poor form this season. The Italian has a win percentage of 52% on clay compared to the Russian's 45.55%.

Sonego has a decent serve along with flat groundstrokes off both wings. Karatsev, on the other hand, is capable of serving aces, but is also susceptible to double faults. The Russian is a powerful hitter and will look to put pressure on Sonego.

That said, he will have to be at his best to overcome Sonego, who can do well on clay. With Karatsev struggling for form, it doesn't look likely that he will manage to get the better of Sonego in the crunch moments of the match.

Pick: Sonego to win in straight sets.

