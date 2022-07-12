Bastad 2022: Diego Schwartzman vs Elias Ymer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Nordea Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Diego Schwartzman vs (WC) Elias Ymer

Date: 13 July, 2022.

Tournament: Nordea Open

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Bastad, Sweden.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €534,555.

Diego Schwartzman vs Elias Ymer preview

Diego Schwartzman will look to book his place in the quarterfinals of the Nordea Open

Third seed Diego Schwartzman will take on Elias Ymer in the second round of the Nordea Open on Wednesday.

The Argentine reached two finals in Rio and Buenos Aires earlier this season. Schwartzman also produced some decent performances during the European clay swing, making it to the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the semifinals of the Barcelona Open.

The 29-year-old was seeded 12th at Wimbledon and reached the second round before losing to Liam Broady in five sets.

World No. 134 Ymer, meanwhile, had a 7-4 win-loss record this season coming into Bastad. The 26-year-old's best run was reaching the semifinals of the Maharashtra Open in Pune, where he lost to eventual champion Joao Sousa.

Ymer entered Wimbledon as a lucky loser following the withdrawal of Matteo Berrettini. However, he lost 3-6, 5-7, 6-4 to eventual quarterfinalist Cristian Garin in the first round.

The Swede received a wildcard for the Nordea Open and reached the second round after defeating Daniel Altmaier 6-4, 7-6(5).

Diego Schwartzman vs Elias Ymer head-to-head

Schwartzman has a 2-0 head-to-head lead against Ymer. The first meeting between the two players came in the opening round of the 2015 US Open, with the Argentine winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

They locked horns for the second time in the opening round of last year's Australian Open, with Schwartzman winning 7-6(3), 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Diego Schwartzman vs Elias Ymer odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Diego Schwartzman -450 -4.5 (-110) Over 20.5 (-120) Elias Ymer +310 +4.5 (-125) Under 20.5 (-110)

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Diego Schwartzman vs Elias Ymer prediction

Schwartzman will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win given his ranking and performances on clay. The Argentine has a win percentage of 59.6% on the surface, winning 115 out of 193 matches so far. Ymer, on the other hand, has won only a third of his matches on clay (13 out of 39) as of now.

Schwartzman is a counterpuncher but is also capable of switching from defense to offense swiftly. The Argentine's solid groundstrokes, on-court movement and return game will no doubt make things difficult for Ymer.

The Swede is a also a counterpuncher who likes to prolong points. However, he lacks the weapons and the mentality to beat top players. Ymer likes to wear out his opponents but this may not work too well against Schwartzman due to the latter's pace and athleticism.

The Argentine should have little trouble in beating Ymer and sealing his place in the quarterfinals of the Nordea Open.

Pick: Schwartzman to win in straight sets.

