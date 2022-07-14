Bastad 2022: Diego Schwartzman vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Nordea Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Diego Schwartzman vs (5) Pablo Carreno Busta.

Date: July 15, 2022.

Tournament: Nordea Open.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Bastad, Sweden.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €534,555.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Discovery.

Diego Schwartzman vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview

Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 Wimbledon.

World No. 14 Diego Schwartzman will take on fifth seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Nordea Open on Friday.

After an underwhelming grass swing which concluded with a second-round exit from Wimbledon, Schwartzman is back to competing on his favored surface, clay. His best results on the red dirt this year have been a couple of finals in Buenos Aires and Rio.

After a first-round bye, Schwartzman was up against Elias Ymer in the second round. He started the match on a strong note, racing to a 3-0 lead in the opening set. But his opponent won the next three games in a row to level the score. After a hold of serve by each of them, the Swede went up a break to lead 5-4.

Ymer failed to serve out the set as Schwartzman claimed three games on the trot to take the set instead. The Argentine went up a break to lead 4-2 in the second set, but faced some difficulty in closing out the match later on. The 29-year-old needed to save three break points before getting the job done to win 7-5, 6-3.

Nordea Open @NordeaOpen





#nordeaopen #båstad #tennis #atp Elias Ymer made a strong effort against Diego Schwartzman but did not succeed against the skilled clay specialist. The Argentine eventually won 7-5, 6-3 and is the third player to secure his ticket to Friday's quarterfinals Elias Ymer made a strong effort against Diego Schwartzman but did not succeed against the skilled clay specialist. The Argentine eventually won 7-5, 6-3 and is the third player to secure his ticket to Friday's quarterfinals🇦🇷💙#nordeaopen #båstad #tennis #atp https://t.co/mzqwbdsoqC

Pablo Carreno Busta at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Pablo Carenno Busta kicked off his campaign in Bastad with a 7-5, 6-4 win over three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka. He took on compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round.

Ramos-Vinolas led 4-2 in the first set, but got broken while serving at 5-4. However, he immediately broke back in the next game to win the set. Carreno Busta upped his game to lead 4-2 in the second set. He also lost serve while serving for the set at 5-4, and eventually took the set via a tie-break.

Carreno Busta led 2-0 in the deciding set, but Ramos-Vinolas took the next three games to go 3-2 up. The 31-year old broke back to tie the score at 3-3. The two went toe-to-toe until the end of the set, with the fifth seed breaking his opponent's serve for the final time to win the match 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Diego Schwartzman vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head

The two have faced off four times before, with Carreno Busta leading 3-1 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter at this year's Barcelona Open in straight sets.

Diego Schwartzman vs Pablo Carreno Busta odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Diego Schwartzman -125 +1.5 (-350) Over 22.5 (-115) Pablo Carreno Busta +100 -1.5 (+220) Under 22.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Diego Schwartzman vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction

Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 French Open.

While head-to-head favors Carreno Busta, Schwartzman has had a better season overall so far. Despite losing to the Spaniard earlier this year, his results on clay have been quite good otherwise.

Neither player is known to have a powerful serve. Schwartzman usually performs better in return games between them, winning a fair number of points during his opponent's service games in the previous round. Carreno Busta's flat hitting isn't too conducive on a surface like clay, but he has racked up some good results on the red dirt nevertheless.

Schwartzman's consistency hasn't been enough for him to get the better of Carreno Busta. The Spaniard knows how to handle his game, especially on clay, having won both of their previous encounters on the surface.

Schwartzman looked slightly sharper than the 31-year-old in the previous round. If he plays at a similar level, he might be able to notch up a win against the Spaniard. Otherwise, Carreno Busta will extend his dominance in their rivalry.

Pick: Diego Schwartzman to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far