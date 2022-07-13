Bastad 2022: Dominic Thiem vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Nordea Open

Match Details
Fixture: (PR) Dominic Thiem vs (4) Roberto Bautista Agut
Date: July 14, 2022.
Tournament: Nordea Open
Round: Second round (Round of 16)
Venue: Bastad, Sweden.
Category: ATP 250.
Surface: Clay.
Prize money: €534,555.
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Discovery.
Dominic Thiem vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview
Dominic Thiem will face fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the Nordea Open in Bastad.
The Austrian returned to action after a prolonged hiatus from tennis due to injury. After losing in the first round of several tournaments, Thiem entered the Nordea Open and was up against Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round.
The Finn took the first set 6-3 before the 2020 US Open champ took the second 6-1. Thiem won the third set 7-5(5) to win the match and book his place in the last 16.
Bautista Agut has won 23 out of 32 matches so far this season, with one title to his name, which came at the Qatar Open in Doha, where he beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4 in the title clash.
The Spaniard also made it to the final at the Mallorca Championships, beating Daniil Medvedev in the process, where he lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-7(2) to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Bautista Agut reached the second round of Wimbledon by beating Attila Balazs 6-1, 6-0, 6-3. However, he withdrew prior to his match against Daniel Galan after testing positive for COVID-19.
Dominic Thiem vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head
Bautista Agut has a 4-1 head-to-head lead over Thiem and the two will face each other for the sixth time on Thursday.
The Austrian's only triumph over the Spaniard came in 2018 when he won 6-4, 6-3 at Saint Petersburg in 2018. The last meeting between the two was at the Qatar Open last year where Bautista Agut won 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-4.
The winner of the match takes on eighth seed Sebastian Baez or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals of the Nordea Open.
Dominic Thiem vs Roberto Bautista Agut odds
All odds sourced from Oddschecker.
Dominic Thiem vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction
Bautista Agut will enter the match as the favorite to win but Thiem should not be written off. While the Austrian still hasn't returned to his best, he will be in good spirits after getting his first win of the year.
Thiem has also had some impressive performances on clay over the years. His solid serve and groundstrokes, particularly his one-handed backhand, are all formidable weapons.
Bautista Agut is a counterpuncher with a solid forehand. He is a decent server as well. The Spaniard is also capable of switching from defense to offense swiftly.
While Thiem's game has more variety, Bautista Agut is in good form and should be able to come out on top.
Pick: Bautista Agut to win in three sets.