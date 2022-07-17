Bastad 2022 final: Sebastian Baez vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Nordea Open 

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Sebastian Baez vs Francisco Cerundolo

Date: July 17, 2022

Tournament: Nordea Open

Round: Finals

Venue: Bastad, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Sebastian Baez vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Eighth seed Sebastian Baez will square off against Francisco Cerundolo in the finals of the 2022 Nordea Open.

Sebastian Baez has been on the rise this season, winning 25 out of 42 matches, with a title-winning campaign at the Estoril Open and a runner-up finish at the Santiago Open in Chile being his standout performances.

The 21-year-old entered Bastad on the back of a disappointing second-round exit at the Wimbledon Championships, bested by former World No. 7 David Goffin in straight sets. Despite having a pretty tough draw at the claycourt event, the Argentinian has performed well, picking up wins over the likes of Fabio Fogini, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Dominic Thiem and Andrey Rublev.

Baez outclassed World No. 8 Rublev 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals to set up a title clash against fellow Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo.

Cerundolo has also had a fairly solid season, winning 23 out of 37 matches, with a title-winning campaign at the Santa Cruz Challenger his best result. He also made the semifinals of the Rio Open and Miami Masters.

The 23-year-old entered Bastad on the back of a first-round exit at the Wimbledon Championships, ousted by 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal. Though he managed to win a set against the Spaniard, he was eventually outclassed and beaten in four sets.

At the Nordea Open, the Argentinian has been the surprise package of the tournament, picking up stunning victories over top seed Casper Ruud, Aslan Karatsev and Pablo Carreno Busta en route to the finals.

He got the better of World No. 18 Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals to reach his first ever ATP tour finals.

Sebastian Baez vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

Baez and Cerundolo have never faced each other on the main tour. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Sebastian Baez vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Baez -190 -2.5(-135) Under 21.5(+115) Francisco Cerundolo +145 +2.5(-105) Over 21.5(-160)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Sebastian Baez vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

An engrossing battle is on the cards in Switzerland as the two in-form Argentinians fight for the title at the Nordea Open. Considering his record on clay and the persistence he's shown this season, Baez will be the favorite to win this tie.

He put up a decent serving performance against Rublev, winning 69 per cent of his first serve points and only losing his serve only once. He likes to hit the ball on the up and uses his forehand well to work his opponents on the court. His effortless movement on the red dirt and ability to dig deep in between rallies makes him a formidable competitor.

Cerundolo also put up a solid serving performance in the last match winning 67 per cent of his first serve points and saving two out of three break points against Carreno Busta. The crosscourt forehand seems to be working like a charm for him at the moment, finding the lines continuously with that shot throughout the tournament. He can inject serious power into his groundstrokes, which can cause problems for any opponent he faces.

While Cerundolo will lock horns against Baez for the first time on the main tour, he has been on the losing end twice in claycourt events in the Challenger tour. He has the opportunity to cap off a brilliant week of tennis with a win against his compatriot in the final.

Both players have been playing well throughout the week. If Cerundolo keeps a check on his errors and stays aggressive throughout the match, he should be able to overpower the eighth seed and win his first ATP title in Bastad.

Pick: Cerundolo to win in three sets.

