Bastad 2022: Holger Rune vs Marc-Andrea Huesler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | Nordea Open

Match Details

Fixture: Holger Rune vs Marc-Andrea Huesler

Date: 12 July 2022

Tournament: Nordea Open 2022

Round: First round

Venue: Bastad, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Holger Rune vs Marc-Andrea Huesler preview

Seventh seed Holger Rune will square off against Marc-Andrea Huesler in the first round of the Nordea Open on Tuesday.

Rune has been on the rise this season, winning 16 out of 31 matches. He has produced title-winning runs at the Munich Open and Sanremo Challenger.

The 19-year-old turned heads at the French Open last month, defeating the likes of World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas and Denis Shapolvalov en route to the quarterfinals of the claycourt Major.

However, the Dane had a disappointing grass season, making first-round exits from the Halle Open, Eastbourne International and Wimbledon Championships. He failed to win a single match on the skiddy surface and will be itching to snap his four-match losing streak at the Nordea Open in Sweden.

Marc-Andrea Huesler, on the other hand, is trying to establish himself on the ATP tour after significant success on the Challenger circuit this season. He's won titles at the CDMX Open and Aguascalientes Challenger in Mexico.

The Swiss player earned his spot in the main draw at Bastad with scintillating wins over Leo Borg and former World No. 9 Fabio Fognini in the qualifiers. He outclassed the 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters champion 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 in a thrilling encounter.

Huesler reached a career-high ranking of 104 this year and made the main draw at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

Holger Rune vs Marc-Andrea Huesler head-to-head

Rune and Huesler have never faced each other before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Holger Rune vs Marc-Andrea Huesler odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Holger Rune -275 -3.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-135) Marc-Andrea Huesler +210 +3.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-105)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Marc-Andrea Huesler prediction

Rune is the favorite heading into this encounter. He's been brilliant on clay this season and will be looking to build some momentum after a disappointing grasscourt season.

The Dane likes to play an offensive brand of tennis. He prefers to take the ball early and rush his opponents into making errors. Rune's powerful forehand often puts him in a commanding position during rallies.

Marc-Andrea Huesler showed in the last match that he belongs at the highest level. He served extremely well against Fognini, winning 84% of his first-serve points and smashing seven aces. The Swiss is a fluent ball-striker and moves well around the court.

Both players have played some of their best tennis on clay and will be eager to finish the clay season on a strong note.

The match promises to be a hard-fought affair. Rune has more firepower and if he can temper it with precision, he should be able to come through unscathed.

Pick: Rune to win in straight sets.

