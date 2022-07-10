Bastad 2022: Lorenzo Musetti vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Nordea Open

Match Details

Fixture: Lorenzo Musetti vs Laslo Djere

Tournament: Nordea Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Bastad, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Discovery

Lorenzo Musetti vs Laslo Djere preview

Musetti has won only 13 matches so far this season

Lorenzo Musetti will take on Laslo Djere in the first round of the Swedish Open in Bastad.

The Italian has won only 13 out of 27 matches so far this season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open and the last 16 of the Masters 1000 tournaments in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

Musetti had a disappointing grasscourt season, during which he did not win a single match. He lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili and Alexander Bublik in the opening rounds of the Boss Open and the Queen's Club Championships respectively. He was forced to retire in the latter tournament after slipping during his match against the Kazakh.

At Wimbledon, he succumbed to a straight-sets defeat to eventual quarterfinalist Taylor Fritz.

José Morgado @josemorgado Bad slip from Musetti on court 1 at the Queen's Club. Awaits for the trainer.



Was already 3-6, 0-0 15-40 down to Bublik. Bad slip from Musetti on court 1 at the Queen's Club. Awaits for the trainer.Was already 3-6, 0-0 15-40 down to Bublik.

Djere, meanwhile, has won 12 out of 26 matches so far this season, with his best performance being a semifinal appearance at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech. He also reached the last 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters.

During the grasscourt season, Djere reached the last 16 at Halle before losing to Karen Khachanov. He then suffered an opening-round defeat to Nick Kyrgios at the Mallorca Championships, despite being a set up.

At Wimbledon, his campaign was cut short in the opening round itself by Alejandro Tabilo, who won a tight five-setter over the Serb.

SportRisultati @SportRisultati R1

Giron d Van de Zandschulp 67 64 76

#Kyrgios d Djere 57 76 76

Baez d Thompson 63 64

#MallorcaChampionships #tennis #ATP MallorcaR1Girond Van de Zandschulp67 64 76d Djere57 76 76Baezd Thompson63 64 #ATP Mallorca 🇪🇸 R1 🎾Giron 🇨🇱 d Van de Zandschulp 🇳🇱 67 64 76#Kyrgios 🇦🇺 d Djere 🇷🇸 57 76 76Baez 🇦🇷 d Thompson 🇦🇺 63 64#MallorcaChampionships #tennis https://t.co/M1ASZril7A

Lorenzo Musetti vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Djere currently has a 4-1 head-to-head lead against Musetti. The Italian's only victory over the Serb came in the first round of last year's Paris Masters.

The two locked horns in the quarterfinals of this year's Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, with Djere winning 6-3, 6-2.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Laslo Djere odds

To be updated.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Laslo Djere prediction

Both players have a decent record on clay compared to other surfaces, with Djere winning 69 out of 113 matches so far (61.1%) while Musetti has won 24 out of 39 matches on the surface (61.5%).

Djere is a decent server with heavy topspin forehands. His movement on the surface is pretty good as well.

Musetti's elegant one-handed backhand is something he will rely heavily on while also trying to mix things up with slices. The Italian also has a solid forehand, which can make things difficult for Djere.

The match promises to be a tightly-contested one. However, his past mastery over Musetti gives Djere the edge in this contest.

Pick: Djere to win in three sets.

