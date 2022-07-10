Bastad 2022: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Stan Wawrinka preview, head-to-head, odds & prediction | Nordea Open

Match Details

Fixture: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Stan Wawrinka

Date: 11 July, 2022

Tournament: Nordea Open 2022

Round: First round

Venue: Bastad, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Stan Wawrinka preview

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Fifth seed Pablo Carreno Busta will lock horns against Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the Nordea Open on Monday.

Carreno Busta has had a concrete season so far, winning 54 per cent of his matches, helping Spain reach the finals of the ATP Cup in Sydney and finishing as the runner-up at the 2022 Barcelona Open.

The 30-year-old has been sweating to find his best form lately, only managing to win three out of the last 10 matches and making early exits from the Madrid Masters, Rome Masters, Lyon Open and the French Open.

He looked to have found his bearings on the grass with a quarterfinal run at the Halle Open in Germany, but his progress stalled in the first round at Wimbledon after being forced to withdraw due to a right leg injury.

Carreno Busta will be hoping to have no trouble with previous injuries on his return to the tennis court at the Nordea Open.

Stan Wawrinka, on the other hand, has been on the sidelines for more than a year since last March due to a foot injury that required two surgeries before he could return to the ATP tour.

The three-time Grand Slam champion made his comeback at the Monte Carlo Masters and has won three out of eight matches since then. While he exited the French Open and Wimbledon in the first rounds, he has been trying to get back to his best with positive performances in other ATP events.

The former Swiss No. 1 was outfoxed by Jannik Sinner 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 at the All England Club in his most recent encounter.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Stan Wawrinka head-to-head

Wawrinka leads the head-to-head against Carreno Busta 3-0. He defeated the Spaniard 6-3, 6-2 in their most recent meeting at the 2017 Indian Wells Masters.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Stan Wawrinka odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Pablo Carreno Busta -300 -3.5(-155) Under 20.5(+110) Stan Wawrinka +225 +3.5(+110) Over 20.5(-155)

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Stan Wawrinka prediction

Pablo Carreno Busta will be the favorite heading into this contest. Even though the Spaniard hasn't beaten the former World No. 3 in any of their previous meetings, he has been far more consistent this season.

Carreno Busta has a patient approach to the game and likes to wear down his opponents. He positions himself well on the court and is one of the most agile players on the tour.

Wawrinka showed glimpses of his abilities against Frances Tiafoe and Reilly Opelka but has struggled to keep up with the fitness levels required to make deep runs in tournaments. The Swiss can be extremely dangerous on his day and has the ability to outplay anyone with his scorching one-handed backhand.

Wawrinka cannot be taken lightly and Carreno Busta will have to bring his A-game to the fore on Monday. The Spaniard needs to work the 37-year-old around the court and exploit his weaknesses. Both players are relatively fresh at the moment and we can expect an intriguing battle. Carreno Busta should be able to get past the veteran and secure his place in the second round.

Pick: Carreno Busta to win in three sets.

