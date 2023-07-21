Bastad 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swedish Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Andrey Rublev vs (4) Francisco Cerundolo.

Date: July 21, 2023.

Tournament: Swedish Open 2023.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Bastad, Sweden.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €562,815.

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | Australia: beIN Sport | Canada: TSN.

Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Andrey Rublev celebrates one of his wins at Wimbledon

Second seed Andrey Rublev will face fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinals of the Swedish Open in Bastad on Saturday.

Rublev has won 37 out of 51 matches so far this season, winning his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Russian entered the Swedish Open after a quarterfinal run at Wimbledon.

He received a bye to the second round of the ATP 250 tournament by virtue of being one of the four seeds, and started with a 6-3, 7-6(4) win over Pavel Kotov. The 26-year-old then took on fifth seed Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals and beat him 6-2, 6-3 to book his place in the semifinals of the Swedish Open.

Francisco Cerundolo has won 31 out of 48 so far this season, with his only title coming at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. He also reached two Masters 1000 quarterfinals at Miami and Rome.

The Argentine suffered a disappointing ending to his grass-court season after enduring a second-round exit at Wimbledon. He entered the Swedish Open as the fourth seed and received a bye to the second round.

Here, the 24-year-old faced Luca van Assche and beat him 6-2, 6-3 to book his place in the quarterfinals, where his opponent was compatriot Federico Coria. Cerundolo registered a 6-3, 6-3 win to seal his spot in the semifinals of the Swedish Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

Cerundolo leads 1-0 in the head-to-head between the two, having previously beaten the Russian 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the Hamburg European Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Andrey Rublev -165 -1.5 (+135) Over 22.5 (-105) Francisco Cerundolo +135 +1.5 (-190) Under 22.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Rublev will enter the match as the favorite to win but Cerundolo is capable of playing well on clay, so he should not be written off.

The Russian has been very strong on his first serve in his last two matches, winning serving nine aces and winning 54 out of 70 points. He has produced some impressive performances on clay so far this season, winning the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Rublev has become a pretty good mover on clay and he will look to make the most out of his serve and forehand.

Cerundolo has served eight aces while winning 48 out of 67 points on his first serve. However, his second serve has been rather dismal, having served nine double-faults. The Argentine will have to do better in that department against Rublev, who has won 22 out of 33 points on his opponent's second serve.

Cerundolo has the defensive skills and the movement to fare well on clay but he can play aggressively as well, which will be key to countering Rublev.

While the Argentine previously beat Rublev, the Russian's recent run of form should see him make it through to the final.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win