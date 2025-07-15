Bastad 2025 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Botic Van de Zandschulp vs Mikael Ymer | Nordea Open

Day 2 of the 2025 Nordea Open (July 15) will see ten first-round matches take place on the clay courts of Bastad. The highest-seeded player in action will be fifth-seeded Camilo Ugo Carabelli, who will start his campaign against Christian Garin.

Ad

Other seeded players in action will be Damir Dzumhur (seventh seed) and Vit Kopriva (eighth seed). The home hopes will rest on Elias and Mikael Ymer, who will begin their respective campaigns against Tristan Boyer and Botic Van de Zandschulp.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled for Day 2 at the 2025 Nordea Open.

#1 Botic Van de Zandschulp vs Mikael Ymer

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 Nordea Open will take place between Botic Van de Zandschulp and home favorite Mikael Ymer. Including Challenger matches, Van de Zandschulp has a 13-18 record this year, with a third-round appearance at Indian Wells being his best outing. His last event was the Challenger event in Braunschweig, where he lost against Mariano Navone in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Trending

Mikael Ymer has mostly played ITF and Challenger tennis this year, winning a title in Alzette, with a win over Nicolai Budkov Kjaer in the final. His last event was at the Troyes Challenger, where he retired against Mika Brunold in the first round.

The head-to-head is tied at 1-1, with Ymer winning the last match 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in Eastbourne in 2023. However, Van de Zandschulp is the favorite to win, as the Swedish player has potential issues, having retired in his last match.

Ad

Predicted winner- Botic Van de Zandschulp

#2 Elias Ymer vs Tristan Boyer

In Picture- Elias Ymer (Getty)

Home favorite Elias Ymer will take on Tristan Boyer in the first round of the 2025 Nordea Open. Playing mostly Challenger tennis, Ymer has a 21-16 win/loss record this year, with his best result coming at the Chennai Challenger, losing against Kyrian Jacquet in the final. His last event was the Braunschweig Challenger, where he lost against Diego Dedura in the first round.

Ad

Tristan Boyer has a 13-20 win/loss record, including Challenger tennis and qualifying matches. He has not gone past the second round of any of the events he has played. His last event was the Trieste Challenger, where he lost against Stefano Travaglia in the first round.

The two players have not met previously, but being the home favorite, Ymer is the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Nordea Open.

Ad

Predicted winner- Elias Ymer

#3 Damir Dzumhur vs Sebastian Ofner

In picture: Damir Dzumhur (Getty)

Seventh seed Damir Dzumhur will face Sebastian Ofner in the first round of the 2025 Nordea Open. Dzumhur had his best result of 2025 in Bucharest, losing against eventual champion Flavio Cobolli in the semifinal. His last event was Wimbledon, where he lost against Tomas Machac in straight sets in the first round.

Ad

Sebastian Ofner has won 20 of the 31 matches he has played in 2025, including Challenger tennis. His best result was reaching the semifinal of the Geneva Open, where he lost against Hubert Hurkacz. His last event was Wimbledon, where he reached the third round, losing against Grigor Dimitrov.

The two players have not played each other on Tour yet, but Dzumhur is the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Nordea Open.

Predicted winner- Damir Dzumhur

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More