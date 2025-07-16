Bastad 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Tallon Griekspoor vs Andrea Pellegrino | Nordea Open

Day 3 at the 2025 Nordea Open (July 16) will feature four second-round matches and some of the first-round matches, which were halted due to rain on Day 2. The day will see some of the seeded players in action, such as second-seeded Tallon Griekspoor, who will play against Andrea Pellegrino.

Other seeded players who will be in action are Sebastián Baez (fourth seed), Luciano Darderi (sixth seed), and Vit Kopriva (eighth seed). Fifth-seeded Camilo Ugo Carabelli will also be in action against Christian Garin, their match being suspended on Day 2.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 3 at the 2025 Nordea Open

#1 Tallon Griekspoor vs Andrea Pellegrino

Second seed Tallon Griekspoor will face Italian qualifier Andrea Pellegrino in the second round of the 2025 Nordea Open. He has won 27 of the 41 matches he has played in 2025, reaching two finals in Marrakech and Mallorca. In the former, he won the title with a win over Luciano Darderi in the final. At the Nordea Open, he received a bye in the first round.

Pellegrino, on the other hand, has mostly played in Challenger tennis in 2025, winning 30 of the 44 matches in the season. His best result was winning the Perugia Challenger with a win over Nerman Fatic in the final. At the Nordea Open, he won against Daniel Michalski and Timofey Skatov in the qualifiers, and began his campaign with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win against Jaime Faria in the first round.

The two players have not played each other previously, but Griekspoor is the favorite to win as he is the second seed.

Predicted winner- Tallon Grieskpoor

#2 Sebastian Baez vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer

In Picture: Sebastian Baez (Getty)

Fourth seed Sebastian Baez will face Norwegian qualifier Nicolai Budkov Kjaer in the second round of the 2025 Nordea Open. Baez has a 16-16 win/loss record in 2025, winning the title in Rio and reaching two other finals in Santiago and Bucharest. He received a bye in the first round at the Nordea Open.

Budkov Kjaer, meanwhile, has won 23 of the 40 matches he has played in 2025, mainly in Challenger Tennis this season. His best result was winning the Glasgow Challenger with a win over Viktor Durasovic in the final. In Bastad, he won his matches against Thiago Seyboth Wild and Pablo Llamas Ruiz in the qualifiers and began his main draw campaign with a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (2) win over Thiago Monteiro in the first round.

The two players have not previously met, but Baez is the favorite to win the match as he is the higher seed and higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Sebastian Baez

#3 Luciano Darderi vs Elias Ymer

In Picture: Luciano Darderi (Getty)

Sixth seed Luciano Darderi will face home favorite Elias Ymer in the second round of the 2025 Nordea Open. Darderi has a 20-20 win/loss record in 2025, winning a title in Marrakech with a win over Tallon Griekspoor in the final. He began his Nordea Open campaign with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 win over Raphael Collignon in the first round.

With a Challenger final to his name, Ymer has won 22 of the 38 matches he has mostly played in Challenger tennis in 2025. At his home event in Bastad, he began his campaign with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Tristan Boyer in the first round.

The two players have not played each other previously, but Darderi, as the higher seed, is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Luciano Darderi

