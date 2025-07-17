Bastad 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Francisco Cerundolo vs Mariano Navone, Nuno Borges vs Filip Misolic | Nordea Open

Day 4 of the 2025 Nordea Open (July 17) will feature four second-round matches in which the players will be looking to book their quarterfinal spots. The day's action will be headlined by top seed Francisco Cerundolo, who is set to begin his campaign.

Ad

The other seeded players in action are third seed Nuno Borges, who is the defending champion, fifth seed Camilo Ugo Carebelli, and sixth seed Damir Dzumhur. Other players in action on the day include Botic Van de Zandschulp, Mariano Navone, and Hugo Gaston.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 4 at the 2025 Nordea Open

#1 Francisco Cerundolo vs Mariano Navone

Top seed Francisco Cerundolo will begin his 2025 Nordea Open campaign with a second-round match against Mariano Navone.

Ad

Trending

Cerundolo has a 27-15 win/loss record, with her best result being reaching the final of the Argentina Open, with three other semifinal finishes in Santiago, Munich, and Madrid. At the Nordea Open, he got a bye in the opening round as he is the top seed.

Navone has a 25-19 win/loss record in 2025, including Challenger tennis, and has a title on the Challenger Tour. His best result on the main Tour was reaching the quarterfinal at the Argentina Open. At the Nordea Open, he began with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Tomas Barrios Vera in the first round.

Ad

Navone has won his only match against Cerundolo 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in Bucharest last year. However, seeding and current form make Cerundolo the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Francisco Cerundolo

#2 Nuno Borges vs Filip Misolic

In Picture: Nuno Borges (Getty)

Third seed and defending champion Nuno Borges will begin his title defense against Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic in the second round of the 2025 Nordea Open. Borges has won 25 of the 46 matches he has played in 2025 (including challenge tennis), with a semifinal finish in Auckland being his best result. At the Nordea Open, he began with an opening-round bye.

Ad

Misolic has mostly played on the Challenger Tour this year, winning two events in Prague and Poznan. At Bastad, he began with wins over Radu Albot and Ole Wallin in the qualifying rounds to enter the main draw. He began his main-draw campaign with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win over Elmer Moller in the first round.

These two players have not played previously, but Borges, being the defending champion, is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Ad

Predicted winner- Nuno Borges

#3 Damir Dzumhur vs Hugo Gaston

In Picture: Damir Dzumhur (Getty)

Seventh seed Damir Dzumhur will take on Hugo Gaston in the second round of the 2025 Nordea Open. Dzumhjur has won 27 of the 48 matches he has played in 2025, including Challenger matches. His best Tour result was a semifinal finish in Bucharest. At Bastad, he won 6-4, 6-4 against Sebastian Ofner in the first round.

Ad

Including Challenger tennis, Gaston has won 14 of the 34 matches he has played in 2025. His best result has been reaching the quarterfinal of the Phoenix Challenger, losing against João Fonseca. At Bastad, he began with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Chun Hsin Tseng in the first round.

The two players will be meeting for the first time, with Dzumhur being the favorite to win as he is the seeded player.

Predicted winner- Damir Dzumhur

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More