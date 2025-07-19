Bastad 2025 Day 6: Men's singles predictions ft. Francisco Cerundolo vs Luciano Darderi | Nordea Open

Day 6 at the 2025 Nordea Open (July 19) will feature the two men's singles semifinals at the business end of the tournament. The top seed, Francisco Cerundolo, will be headlining the action as he takes on sixth seed Luciano Darderi in the last-four.

The other semifinal will be between fifth seed Camilo Ugo Carabelli and the unseeded Jesper de Jong. The day will also see the men's doubles semifinal between the top-seeded pair of Guido Andreozzi and Sander Arends, who will face the third-seeded pair of Andre Goransson and Orlando Luz.

Let's take a look at the matches that are scheduled for Day 6 at the Nordea Open

#1 Francisco Cerundolo vs Luciano Darderi

Top seed Francisco Cerundolo will face sixth seed Luciano Darderi in the semifinals of the 2025 Nordea Open. Cerundolo got a bye in the first round at the Nordea Open and opened his campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 win over fellow countryman Mariano Navone in the second round, followed by a 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 win against seventh seed Damir Dzumhur in the quarterfinals.

Darderi began his Nordea Open campaign with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 win over Raphael Collignon in the first round, before registering a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win over home favorite Elias Ymer in the second round. The Italian put in another dominant performance in the quarterfinals, winning 6-0, 6-2 against fourth seed Sebastian Baez.

Cerundolo has won two of the three matches against Darderi, including the last match 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-2 in Rio this year. Thus, the top seed is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Francisco Cerundolo

#2 Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Jesper De Jong

In Picture: Camilo Ugo Carabelli (Getty)

Fifth seed Camilo Ugo Carabelli is set to face unseeded Jesper De Jong in the semifinals of the 2025 Nordea Open. Carabelli began his campaign in Bastad with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Christian Garin in the first round, before winning a tricky match against Botic Van de Zandschulp (7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3) in the second round. The fifth seed had a routine 6-3, 7-5 win over Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic in the quarterfinals.

De Jong began his campaign in Bastad with a 6-3, 6-2 win over home favorite William Rejchtman Vinciguerra in the first round. He then won 7-6 (3), 7-5 against eighth seed Vit Kopriva in the second round. De Jong then caused another big upset, winning 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3 against second seed Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals.

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour, with the higher seeding making Carabelli the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Camilo Ugo Carabelli

