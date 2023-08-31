Belinda Bencic vs Lin Zhu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | US Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Belinda Bencic vs Lin Zhu

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Date: Friday, September 1

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Belinda Bencic vs Lin Zhu preview

Fifteenth seed Belinda Bencic will take on World No. 44 Lin Zhu in the third round of the US Open on Friday.

The Swiss player has made significant strides this season, garnering 30 wins from 41 matches and title-winning runs at the Adelaide International 1 and the Abu Dabi Open. She also secured a runner-up finish at the Charleston Open and reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old entered the US Open following a first-round disappointment at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. She began her campaign breezing past Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round and then outfoxed Yuriko Miyazaki in the second in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

On the other hand, Lin Zhu has made a modest start to the season, chalking up 23 wins from 40 matches and a title-winning run at the Thailand Open. She also reached the semifinals at the Monterrey Open, Birmingham Classic and the Tennis in the Land event in Cleveland.

Zhu began her campaign in New York with a hard-fought win over Mayar Sherif in the first round. She then outfoxed Belarusian veteran Victoria Azarenka in the second round 6-3, 6-3. The 29-year-old will be eager to make a significant impact at the US Open.

Belinda Bencic vs Lin Zhu head-to-head

Bencic leads the head-to-head against Zhu 1-0. She defeated the Chinese player at the 2014 Tianjin Open in straight sets.

Belinda Bencic vs Lin Zhu odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Belinda Bencic -300 -1.5(-120) Under 20.5(-110) Lin Zhu +225 +1,5(-120) Over 20.5(-125)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Belinda Bencic vs Lin Zhu prediction

With their contrasting seasons and playing styles, this match promises to be a battle of determination and skill.

Bencic made a brilliant start to the season and is putting in the hard yards to maintain that momentum. Her well-rounded game, consisting of powerful groundstrokes and excellent court coverage, makes her a formidable opponent. With two title-winning performances this year, the 26-year-old has showcased her ability to perform at a high level.

On the other hand, Zhu has had an encouraging season so far and has proven her ability to compete against higher-ranked players. She also captured her second WTA title on the main tour this year. Her consistent baseline game and ability to absorb pressure will be key factors in her strategy against Bencic.

Considering their respective skillsets and recent form, the tie will be titled towards the Swiss No. 1. Her experience on the big stage and ability to dictate play, give her the edge in this contest. However, Zhu's tenacity, consistency and ability to counterpunch cannot be underestimated. The Chinese player has the potential to make this a highly competitive match-up.

Tennis fans can expect a close battle between these two determined players on the women's tour. Zhu's resilience and fighting spirit could push Bencic to the limit but the 15th seed should be able to outlast her opponent and sneak through to the fourth round.

Pick: Bencic to win in three sets.