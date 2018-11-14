Bengaluru Open 2018: Prajnesh Gunneswaran enters second round; top seed Radu Albot ousted

Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran made a thunderous start to his campaign at the Bengaluru Open 2018, a USD 150,000+H ATP Challenger tournament in Bengaluru, India on Tuesday. The World No. 144 made short work of the unheralded World No. 263 Ivan Nedelko of Russia, 6-2, 6-2 to make his way into the second round.

Gunneswaran won all his first serve points and converted four out of the eight break points that he earned to secure the win in 55 minutes. Up next for the southpaw is German qualifier Sebastian Fanselow.

Indian qualifier Sasikumar Mukund also booked his second round berth with a 7-6(6), 6-3 upset win over the World No. 286 Colin Altamirano.

Saketh Myneni trumped 18-year-old Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 7-6(3) in an all-Indian first round clash at the Bengaluru Open.

The three joined defending champion Sumit Nagal who had already progressed into Round 2 on Monday.

While Mukund will next face Blaz Kavcic of Croatia, Myneni has the Egyptian qualifier Youssef Hossam up next. The World No. 483 caused a major upset on Day 2 of this tournament by knocking out the top seed and World No. 101 Radu Albot of Moldova.

Third seeded Elias Ymer too was bundled out of the Bengaluru Open by World No. 291 Daniel Masur, who registered a 6-4, 7-5 win. The eighth seed Filip Peliwo too was outplayed 2-6, 0-6 by Blaz Kavcic.

Top seeds exit in doubles

The tournament saw the exit of the top seeds in doubles as well on Tuesday. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Kevin Krawietz were shocked 3-6, 6-3, 7-10 by Andrej Martin and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo.

There was no such problem for the second and the third seeds, though. The second seeded combine of Purav Raja and Antonio Sancic edged Romain Arneodo and Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-7(6), 11-9. The third seeds N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan had an effortless 6-4, 6-3 win over the Indo-Candian pair of Sumit Nagal and Brayden Schnur.