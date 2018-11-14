Bengaluru Open 2018: Prajnesh Gunneswaran leads four Indians into quarter-finals

Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran led four Indians into the quarter-finals as the second round action concluded at the Bengaluru Open 2018, a $150,000+H ATP Challenger tournament in Bengaluru, India on Wednesday.

The World No. 144 had to battle hard to secure his last-eight berth as the 431st ranked German qualifier Sebastian Fanselow subjected him to a stern test. The 29-year-old southpaw needed 2 hours 12 minutes to pull off a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 win.

Gunneswaran conceded his serve thrice and converted four of the nine break points that he earned.

Up next for the fourth seed is qualifier Sasi Kumar Mukund in an all-Indian quarter-final clash. Mukund won his match when Blaz Kavcic retired while trailing 6-7(2), 1-3.

Another all-Indian quarter-final was set up when defending champion Sumit Nagal and Saketh Myneni won their respective matches. Ranked 309th, the 21-year-old Nagal showed his determination in a 6-3, 7-6(4) win over the 199th ranked James Ward.

This is the first quarter-final this year at a Challenger tournament for Nagal who has been struggling all season.

The 31-year-old Myneni, also a wildcard at this tournament like Nagal, needed three sets to see off Egyptian qualifier Youssef Hossam 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. This will be the first career meeting between Nagal and Myneni.

The day also witnessed a couple of upsets as fifth seed Marc Polmans and sixth seed Quentin Halys were sent packing.

Brayden Schnur beat Halys 6-4, 7-6(3) to advance to a quarter-final showdown with Cem Ilkel, a 7-5, 6-3 winner over Zizou Bergs.

Aleksandr Nedovyesov made short work of Polmans 6-2, 6-4 for a last-eight meeting with Frederico Ferreira Silva. The Portuguese came back from a set down to edge Daniel Masur 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

In doubles, Myneni and Arjun Kadhe defeated Prajwal Dev and Niki Kaliyanda Poonancha 6-3, 7-6(5) to enter the semi-finals. Second seeds Purav Raja and Antonio Sancic too progressed, courtesy of a walkover.

Third seeds N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan were inflicted a 6-7(3), 3-6 defeat by Australians Luke Saville and Max Purcell.