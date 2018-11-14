×
Bengaluru Open 2018: Prajnesh Gunneswaran leads four Indians into quarter-finals

Sudeshna Banerjee
News
30   //    14 Nov 2018, 23:58 IST

Prajnesh Gunneswaran
Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran led four Indians into the quarter-finals as the second round action concluded at the Bengaluru Open 2018, a $150,000+H ATP Challenger tournament in Bengaluru, India on Wednesday.

The World No. 144 had to battle hard to secure his last-eight berth as the 431st ranked German qualifier Sebastian Fanselow subjected him to a stern test. The 29-year-old southpaw needed 2 hours 12 minutes to pull off a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 win.

Gunneswaran conceded his serve thrice and converted four of the nine break points that he earned.

Up next for the fourth seed is qualifier Sasi Kumar Mukund in an all-Indian quarter-final clash. Mukund won his match when Blaz Kavcic retired while trailing 6-7(2), 1-3.

Another all-Indian quarter-final was set up when defending champion Sumit Nagal and Saketh Myneni won their respective matches. Ranked 309th, the 21-year-old Nagal showed his determination in a 6-3, 7-6(4) win over the 199th ranked James Ward.

This is the first quarter-final this year at a Challenger tournament for Nagal who has been struggling all season.

The 31-year-old Myneni, also a wildcard at this tournament like Nagal, needed three sets to see off Egyptian qualifier Youssef Hossam 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. This will be the first career meeting between Nagal and Myneni.

The day also witnessed a couple of upsets as fifth seed Marc Polmans and sixth seed Quentin Halys were sent packing.

Brayden Schnur beat Halys 6-4, 7-6(3) to advance to a quarter-final showdown with Cem Ilkel, a 7-5, 6-3 winner over Zizou Bergs.

Aleksandr Nedovyesov made short work of Polmans 6-2, 6-4 for a last-eight meeting with Frederico Ferreira Silva. The Portuguese came back from a set down to edge Daniel Masur 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

In doubles, Myneni and Arjun Kadhe defeated Prajwal Dev and Niki Kaliyanda Poonancha 6-3, 7-6(5) to enter the semi-finals. Second seeds Purav Raja and Antonio Sancic too progressed, courtesy of a walkover.

Third seeds N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan were inflicted a 6-7(3), 3-6 defeat by Australians Luke Saville and Max Purcell.

ATP Bangalore Challenger Sumit Nagal Prajnesh Gunneswaran
Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
A freelance journalist based in Kolkata who is a diehard Rafael Nadal fan. She is also extremely passionate about India’s progress in sports and hopes to throw light on India’s unsung sports heroes through her articles. When not screaming her lungs out in support of her favourite sports stars, she can be seen reading, watching movies or immersed in planning her next travel destination!
