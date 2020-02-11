Bengaluru Open 2020: Day 2, Schedule, Preview, and Order of Play

Saketh Myneni

Day 1 of the third edition of the Bengaluru Open 2020 got off to an exciting start on Monday with Sidharth Rawat making the headlines when he beat Borna Gojo of Croatia ranked more than 200 places above him to enter the pre-quarterfinals.

The US $ 162,500 Challenger event began at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association, and in the last match of the day, the Delhi lad fought his way back from being a set down to finally emerge victorious with a 3-6, 7-6(3), 7-6(3) scoreline in 1 hour and 52 minutes.

Down 2-5 in the final set, Sidharth clawed his way back and was helped by two double faults from the Croatian.

Mukund Sasikumar

In other matches of the day, Mukund Sasikumar beat Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 while Saketh Myneni got past Aslan Karatsev of Russia 6-3, 6-3.

On Day 2, Manish Sureshkumar of India takes on 23-year-old Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi while Anirudh Chandrasekar faces Julian Ocleppo of Italy in the morning session.

Andhra Pradesh lad Saketh Myneni faces Russian Evgeny Donskoy while eighth-seed Sumit Nagal squares up against Malek Jaziri of Tunisia.

In the doubles event, Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan of India will face compatriots Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur.

Here is the complete Bengaluru Open Schedule for Day 2:

Advertisement

Men's Singles:

11:00 (IST)

Manish SURESHKUMAR (IND) vs Benjamin BONZI (FRA) [Q]

Daniel MASUR (GER) [Q] vs Abhinav Sanjeev SHANMUGAM (IND)

Anirudh CHANDRASEKAR (IND) vs Julian OCLEPPO (ITA

Followed By:

Filippo BALDI vs (ITA) vs Stefano TRAVAGLIA (ITA) [2]

Vaclav SAFRANEK (CZE) vs Yuichi SUGITA (JPN) [3]

Bogdan BOBROV (RUS) vs Sebastian FANSELOW (GER)

Saketh MYNENI (IND) vs Evgeny DONSKOY (RUS) [6]

Lukas ROSOL (CZE) [16] vs Niki KALIYANDA POONACHA (IND) or Blaz ROLA (SLO) [11]

Vladyslav ORLOV (UKR) vs Blaz ROLA (SLO) [11]

Frederico FERREIRA SILVA (POR) vs N.Sriram BALAJI (IND)

Not Before 15:00 (IST)

Thomas FABBIANO (ITA) vs Laurent LOKOLI (FRA) [WC]

Not Before 17:00 (IST)

Sumit NAGAL (IND) [8] vs Malek JAZIRI (TUN)

Sasikumar MUKUND (IND) vs Ilya IVASHKA (BLR) [13]

Men's Doubles:

Not Before 15:00 (IST)

Frederico FERREIRA SILVA (POR)/Nikola MILOJEVIC (SRB) vs N.Sriram BALAJI (IND)/ Jeevan NEDUNCHEZHIYAN (IND)

Followed By:

Purav RAJA (IND)/Ramkumar RAMANATHAN (IND) [4) vs S D Prajwal DEV (IND)/Adil KALYANPUR (IND