Bengaluru Open 2020: James Duckworth vs Benjamin Bonzi, Final | Preview, Live streaming details and more

James Duckworth will fancy his chances in the final.

After a week of scintillating action at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association courts, the curtain comes down on the Bengaluru Open 2020 on Sunday, but not before the men's singles final is played out at the Garden City.

Fourth seed James Duckworth of Australia takes on unseeded Benjamin Bonzi in the summit clash of the ATP Challenger event.

Both finalists have dropped just a single set en route to the title clash but while Duckworth followed the script, Bonzi surprised many by punching well above his weight to reach the final.

The Frenchman defeated twelfth seed Nicola Milojevic, seventh seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran, and third seed Yuichi Sugita, before getting past second seed Stefano Travaglia in the semifinals.

Bonzi who is a former French Open boys doubles titleholder will be hoping to extend his dream run at Bengaluru against a more fancied competitor who reached the semifinals of the Maharashtra Open 2020 after making a first-round exit at the Australian Open 2020.

Duckworth, who was seeded sixth at Pune, lost to eighth seed Egor Gerasimov in the semifinals but has looked to be in good touch at Bengaluru and should be able to stave off the challenge from Bonzi on Sunday evening.

Bonzi and Duckworth have no head-to-head record and will be facing each other for the first time in the US$ 162,500 Bengaluru Open final.

Here is all you need to know about the Bengaluru Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Bengaluru Open 2020

Date: February 10 - February 16, 2020

Advertisement

Category: ATP Challenger Tour

Location: Karnataka Lawn Tennis Association, Cubbon Park, Bangalore, India

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US$ 162,500

Time: James Duckworth vs Benjamin Bonzi on Center Court at approx 6:00 PM IST on 16 February 2020

Where to watch Bengaluru Open 2020?

Bengaluru Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The ATP website will have live match updates.