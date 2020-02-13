Bengaluru Open 2020: Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Benjamin Bonzi, Round of 16 | Where to watch, live streaming details and more

Prajnesh Gunneswaran in action at Bengaluru

Day 4 of the Bengaluru Open 2020 will feature quite a few Indian players in action but the spotlight will be on a third-round encounter on Center Court to be played between Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Benjamin Bonzi.

The Indian Davis Cupper from Chennai has a 5-4 win-loss record on hardcourts this year and made it through to main draw of the Australian Open earlier this year but lost in the first round to Tatsumo Ito of Japan in straight sets.

At Bengaluru, seventh-seed Prajnesh got past Sebastian Faneslow of Germany but the defending champion was stretched before finally getting his act together to win 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

The highest-ranked Indian achieved a career-high ranking of 75 last year and is currently ranked 124th.

Benjamin Bonzi, meanwhile, beat Manish Sureshkumar in the first round followed by Nikola Milojevic - breaking the Serbian four times whilst being steady with his own serve throughout the course of the second-round clash.

Bonzi, a former, French Open doubles titles winner has an 8-1 win-loss record on hardcourts this year and a keen contest is on the cards with Prajnesh starting as the clear favourite.

Here is all you need to know about the Bengaluru Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Bengaluru Open 2020

Date: February 10 - February 16, 2020

Category: ATP Challenger Tour

Location: Karnataka Lawn Tennis Association, Cubbon Park, Bangalore, India

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US$ 162,000

Time: Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Benjamin Bonzi on Center Court at approx 3:00 PM IST on 13 February 2020

Where to watch Bengaluru Open 2020?

There is no confirmation yet of a TV broadcast in India

Bengaluru Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The ATP website will have live match updates.