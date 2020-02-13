Bengaluru Open 2020: Sumit Nagal vs Blaz Rola, Round of 16 | Where to watch, live streaming details and more

The tennis action is hotting up at Bengaluru with large crowds coming in to witness Leander Paes' last roar while the other Indian players have been impressing the audience at the Bengaluru Open 2020.

Eighth seed, Sumit Nagal, of India made short work of Tunisian, Malek Jaziri 6-0, 6-4 in the second round to advance to the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger event.

Despite serving seven double faults, the 22-year-old from Haryana breezed past Jaziri who had risen to occupy the 42nd position in the ATP rankings last year.

Nagal now takes on Slovenian Blaz Rola in the Round of 16 of the ATP Challenger event.

The 29-year-old has a career-high ranking of 78 and is a regular on the Challenger circuit. Rola got past Vladyslav Orlov of Ukraine in the second round at the KSLTA complex with a 7-5, 6-3 scoreline.

The Slovenian, ranked 149th in the world has a win-loss record of 3-3 this year and was impressive against Orlov serving up one short of a dozen aces - as compared to Nagal who failed to fire a single ace against Malek Jaziri.

Nagal who won the 2015 Wimbledon boy's doubles title is currently ranked 126 and won the Bengaluru Challenger in 2017. The 22-year-old who made it to the main draw for the first time at the US Open last year has never faced Rola in the past and will need to serve a lot better if he is to make it to the next round.

Here is all you need to know about the Bengaluru Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Bengaluru Open 2020

Date: February 10 - February 16, 2020

Category: ATP Challenger Tour

Location: Karnataka Lawn Tennis Association, Cubbon Park, Bangalore, India

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US$ 162,000

Time: Sumit Nagal vs Blaz Rola on Center Court at approx 1:40 PM IST on 13 February 2020

Where to watch Bengaluru Open 2020?

There is no confirmation yet of a TV broadcast in India

Bengaluru Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The ATP website will have live match updates.