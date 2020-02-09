Bengaluru Open 2020: Where to watch and live stream details
The ATP Challenger series will return to the Garden City with the Bengaluru Open 2020 set to take place at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association in Cubbon Park from the 10th of February.
After lackluster performances by the Indian players at the recently concluded Tata Open Maharashtra, they will be looking to put in some better displays at the Challenger tournament in Bangalore. All eyes will be on Leander Paes, who is set to feature in the Bengaluru Open, which will serve as his final tournament on Indian soil.
After a quarter-final finish at the Tata Open Maharashtra alongside his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden, Paes will be eyeing the top prize this time around.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran will be returning to defend the title he won last year while 2017 champion, Sumit Nagal, will also be seen in action. Arjun Kadhe and Niki Poonacha, who is the reigning National Champion, have been granted wild card entries as well.
Also in action will be Yuichi Sugita, James Duckworth and Stefano Travaglia. A total of 48 singles players and 16 doubles players will be in action over the course of the next week in Bangalore.
Here's all you need to know about the
Bengaluru Open 2020:
Date: February 10 - February 16, 2020
Tournament: Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger 2020
Category: ATP Challenger Tour
Location: Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association, Cubbon Park, Bangalore
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize Money: US$ 162,000
Where to watch Bengaluru Open 2020?
India - Although there is no confirmation yet, Star Sports and Doordarshan might broadcast the matches from the quarter-final stages.
Live streaming details for Bengaluru Open 2020
Bengaluru Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).
The ATP website will have live match updates.Published 09 Feb 2020, 22:12 IST