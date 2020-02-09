Bengaluru Open 2020: Where to watch and live stream details

Leander Paes will be playing his final tournament in India

The ATP Challenger series will return to the Garden City with the Bengaluru Open 2020 set to take place at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association in Cubbon Park from the 10th of February.

After lackluster performances by the Indian players at the recently concluded Tata Open Maharashtra, they will be looking to put in some better displays at the Challenger tournament in Bangalore. All eyes will be on Leander Paes, who is set to feature in the Bengaluru Open, which will serve as his final tournament on Indian soil.

After a quarter-final finish at the Tata Open Maharashtra alongside his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden, Paes will be eyeing the top prize this time around.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran will be returning to defend the title he won last year while 2017 champion, Sumit Nagal, will also be seen in action. Arjun Kadhe and Niki Poonacha, who is the reigning National Champion, have been granted wild card entries as well.

Tournament Director for #BlrTennisOpen Mr @Yajaman_Sunil briefing on the mighty field of our 2020 edition while requesting the city folks to be a part of the Challenger giving a fitting farewell to @Leander, the God of Indian #Tennis as he plays on home soil for one last time pic.twitter.com/R6vlEpS9Mj — Bengaluru Tennis Open (@BlrTennisOpen) February 9, 2020

Also in action will be Yuichi Sugita, James Duckworth and Stefano Travaglia. A total of 48 singles players and 16 doubles players will be in action over the course of the next week in Bangalore.

Here's all you need to know about the

Bengaluru Open 2020:

Date: February 10 - February 16, 2020

Tournament: Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger 2020

Category: ATP Challenger Tour

Location: Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association, Cubbon Park, Bangalore

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US$ 162,000

Where to watch Bengaluru Open 2020?

India - Although there is no confirmation yet, Star Sports and Doordarshan might broadcast the matches from the quarter-final stages.

Live streaming details for Bengaluru Open 2020

Bengaluru Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The ATP website will have live match updates.