Berlin 2021: Angelique Kerber vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head & prediction | bett1open    

Match Details

Fixture: Angelique Kerber vs (7) Victoria Azarenka

Date: 17 June 2021

Tournament: bett1open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel

Angelique Kerber vs Victoria Azarenka preview

Seventh seed Victoria Azarenka will face long-time rival and home favorite Angelique Kerber in the second round of the 2021 bett1open on Thursday.

Fresh off a fourth-round run at Roland Garros, Azarenka started her grass-court season with a gutsy win over Andrea Petkovic. The Belarusian clawed her way back from a 4-1 deficit in the second set and saved multiple set points before sealing a 6-4, 7-6(2) win.

Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber, who had a dismal claycourt campaign, will hope to turn her fortunes around on the grass and make a deep run in Berlin. The southpaw earned an easy win over Japan's Misaki Doi in the previous round and will hope to carry the momentum into her match against Azarenka.

While Azarenka will be bidding for her first title of the season and 22nd overall, Kerber is chasing her first crown since 2018 Wimbledon.

Angelique Kerber vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

The former World No.1s have played each other 10 times with Azarenka dominating the head-to-head with nine wins. Kerber's only win came at the 2016 Australian Open. Azarenka won their most recent meeting at this year's Miami Open in straight sets.

Angelique Kerber vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

Victoria Azarenka hasn't lost to the German in over five years and will be stepping onto the court with a tried and tested gameplan.

The Belarusian will look to finish points quickly by being aggressive from both wings. Kerber, meanwhile, has the ability to quickly transition from defense into offense and will look to put that aspect of her game to good use.

The German, however, will have to produce an inspired performance to get a long-awaited win against an in-form Azarenka.

By virtue of their head-to-head, the Belarusian should have an edge in this battle between multiple Grand Slam champions.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in two close sets.

