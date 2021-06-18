Berlin 2021: Belinda Bencic vs Alize Cornet preview, head-to-head & prediction | bett1open

Match details

Fixture: (5) Belinda Bencic vs Alize Cornet

Date: 19 June 2021

Tournament: bett1Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Belinda Bencic vs Alize Cornet preview

Belinda Bencic will continue her quest to reach a second final of the season when she takes on French veteran Alize Cornet in the last four of the Bett1Open on Saturday.

Bencic, who reached a career-high No. 4 in the world rankings last year, has been extremely inconsistent throughout the season. Apart from a runner-up finish at Adelaide and a quarterfinal run at Madrid, she does not have much to show for her efforts.

With the tour having shifted to grass, the Swiss is desperately looking to rekindle her best form. The former junior Wimbledon champion has won three matches in the German capital this week, two of them in three-sets, validating her tremendous fighting spirit.

Bencic was made to work hard by the big-serving Ekaterina Alexandrova in her last match. The Russian served 15 aces but the Swiss managed to prevail 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(4) in the end. The gritty win would have boosted Bencic's confidence ahead of her showdown with Cornet.

Alize Cornet

World No. 63 Alize Cornet has also had a miserable season. Before her run in Berlin this week, she had managed back-to-back wins only twice in 14 events.

But the 31-year-old has found a new lease of life on the grass. The Frenchwoman, who made the pre-quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2014, has been on a roll in Berlin.

She followed up her victory over third seed Bianca Andreescu with another upset win over sixth seed Garbine Muguruza and is currently riding a wave of momentum and confidence.

Belinda Bencic vs Alize Cornet head-to-head

Belinda Bencic has a 2-1 lead over Alize Cornet in the head-to-head. The Swiss won their first-ever encounter at the 2014 Fed Cup in straight sets. However, their next two matches were hard-fought contests.

While Cornet secured a 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 win in Antwerp in 2015, Bencic emerged with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 victory in their most recent meeting at the US Open in 2019.

Belinda Bencic vs Alize Cornet prediction

Belinda Bencic

Both players are coming off marathon wins in their respective quarterfinals.

Cornet's victory over Muguruza was built on her fantastic return of serve; the Frenchwoman converted both the break points she earned. Her aggressive hitting from the baseline, punctuated by deft slices, took the game away from the Spaniard.

However, Cornet's serve remains a cause for concern. She committed six double faults against Muguruza and a repeat of that would be suicidal against Bencic, who likes to be aggressive on return. The Swiss also strikes the ball extremely hard and flat on both wings, which makes her game ideal for grass.

Bencic was severely tested by Alexandrova in the quarterfinals but she passed with flying colors. Despite the Russian serving 15 aces, Bencic managed to break serve four times. The Swiss served nine aces of her own and won 75.4% of her first-serve points.

Given her recent performances, the Swiss will fancy her chances of ousting Cornet and advancing to the summit clash.

Prediction: Belinda Bencic to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram