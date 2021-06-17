Berlin 2021: Garbine Muguruza vs Alize Cornet preview, head-to-head & prediction | bett1open

Match details

Fixture: (5) Garbine Muguruza vs Alize Cornet

Date: 18 June 2021

Tournament: bett1open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 11 am GMT, 7 am EST

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel

Garbine Muguruza vs Alize Cornet preview

Garbine Muguruza eased to a straight-sets win over Elena Rybakina on Thursday to book her spot in the quarterfinals of the 2021 bett1open. She will next face unseeded Frenchwoman Alize Cornet on Friday.

Muguruza stepped out on court with a point to prove against Rybakina and easily held her own in the face of the Kazakh's onslaught. The Spaniard was able to hold raise her level o the big points to close out a 6-4, 6-3, win. Having gotten a foothold in the tournament, Muguruza will now be looking to make a deep run.

Alize Cornet

Cornet, meanwhile, has produced some of her best tennis in Berlin this week. The Frenchwoman opened her campaign with a comfortable win over Amanda Anisimova and followed it up with a gutsy performance against third seed Bianca Andreescu.

Cornet easily dealt with everything Andreescu threw at her and often outhit the young Canadian from the back of the court. The 7-6(2), 7-5 win would have filled her with plenty of confidence heading into her clash with Muguruza.

Garbine Muguruza vs Alize Cornet head-to-head

Garbine Muguruza leads Alize Cornet 2-1 in their current head-to-head, but the two haven't played each other in nearly four years.

Garbine Muguruza vs Alize Cornet prediction

Muguruza will look to domiante proceedings from the baseline.

Garbine Muguruza was in the midst of a purple patch when she was struck down by an injury ahead of Roland Garros. The Spaniard has, however, done well to rediscover her form.

Muguruza's serve and groundstrokes have fired all week and she will step out on Friday looking to dominate proceedings from the baseline.

Alize Cornet, on the other hand, doesn't possess too much power. Instead, she relies on pinpoint accuracy and quick movement around the court to win points.

However, she stepped out with a different strategy against Andreescu. She struck the ball cleanly from the back and took charge of rallies, especially when facing breakpoints. That's something she will need to do against Muguruza as well. A passive approach will only allow the Spaniard time to settle and take control of the match.

Prediction: Garbine Mugurza to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram