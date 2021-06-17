Berlin 2021: Madison Keys vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head & prediction | bett1open

Match details

Fixture: Madison Keys vs Liudmila Samsonova

Date: 18 June 2021

Tournament: bett1Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Madison Keys vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Former US Open runner-up Madison Keys takes on Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of the bett1Open in Berlin on Friday.

Keys has had an underwhelming season so far, marred by illness and poor form. A positive COVID-19 test delayed her start to the season and she has struggled to recapture her best form since returning to action in March.

With the tour having shifted to grass, the American is hoping for a change in fortunes on a surface she has won a couple of titles in the past. So far in Berlin, Keys has looked determined to prove a point.

The big-serving American blew away Polish qualifier Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-4 in her opener and then held her nerve to topple top seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 in the second round.

Liudmila Samsonova

Keys' next opponent, 22-year-old rising star Liudmila Samsonova, has racked up an impressive 20 wins this year, although most of them were on the ITF circuit and in the qualifying stages of WTA tournaments.

Her most noteworthy performances this year came at the Australian Open, where she made the second round, and in Miami, where she progressed to the third.

The Russian has carried that confidence to Berlin, where she has advanced to the quarterfinals after coming through qualifying. Her victory over Ana Konjuh in a third-set tie-breaker in the final round of qualifying is a testament to her determination.

She followed that up with a couple of big wins in the main draw. In the first round, she sent 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova packing before taking out Charleston champion Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets.

Madison Keys vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Madison Keys and Liudmila Samsonova have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Madison Keys vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Madison Keys

Madison Keys looks to have put her struggles behind her and settled into her stride on grass. She served eight aces against Sabalenka on Wednesday, winning 71.7% of her first-serve points.

With her big serves and aggressive game firing on all cylinders, the 2015 Wimbledon quarterfinalist should be a threat to anyone on grass.

However, her sloppy return games will still be a cause for concern. Keys applied plenty of pressure on the Sabalenka serve, eking out as many as 14 break points, but managed to convert only four of them.

That is one area Liudmila Samsonova would look to capitalize on in Friday's clash. The Russian won a whopping 88.5% of her first-serve points against Kudermetova in their second-round encounter and didn't even face a break point.

If she can replicate that serving performance against Keys, she might be able to put the American in a spot of bother.

However, Keys has more experience on this surface and that could well be the difference-maker in this match if things get tight.

Prediction: Madison Keys to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram