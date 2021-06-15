Berlin 2021: Victoria Azarenka vs Andrea Petkovic preview, head-to-head & prediction | bett1open

Match details

Fixture: (7) Victoria Azarenka vs Andrea Petkovic

Date: 15 June 2021

Tournament: bett1open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 11 am GMT, 7 am EST, 4.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel

Victoria Azarenka vs Andrea Petkovic preview

Victoria Azarenka will open her 2021 bett1open campaign with a first-round encounter against home favorite and former World No. 9 Andrea Petkovic on Tuesday.

Azarenka has struggled with a back injury for most of the year, but she managed to produce a few great wins during her fourth-round run at Roland Garros. The Belarusian will look to carry the momentum into the grasscourt season, but faces a tricky opponent first up in the form of the seasoned Petkovic.

Andrea Petkovic

The German, much like Azarenka, is on a comeback trail from a recurrent injury that kept her from playing on the tour for most of the 2020 season. Petkovic has shown flashes of her best tennis in some of her matches this year, but she hasn't quite managed to win the tight matches.

That said, she has had her fair share of success playing on grass (incudling a finals appearance at the Rosmalen Championships), and could give Azarenka something to think about.

Victoria Azarenka vs Andrea Petkovic head-to-head

Victoria Azarenka leads Andrea Petkovic in their current head-to-head with a 2-1 margin. But it was the German who took the duo's most recent meeting, which came way back at the 2013 China Open.

Victoria Azarenka vs Andrea Petkovic prediction

Victoria Azarenka will need to rely on her strength from the back court in this match.

GIven the duo's recent showings, Victoria Azarenka will enter the contest as the favorite. But the Belarusian needs to be wary of Andrea Petkovic, who definitely has the game to challenge the best in the game.

Azarenka will rely on her strength from the back of the court to take control of the baseline exchanges. She looked to be in fine form during her run in Paris, and it took an inspired Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to stop her.

Petkovic can take some cues from the Belarusian's loss to Pavlyuchenkova though. Azarenka struggled to maintain her level throughout the match, and her shots and serve began to look increasingly attackable as the contest wore on.

The German - who will benefit from quicker court conditions more than her opponent - will need to use her powerful groundstrokes and front court skills to keep Azarenka off-balance.

A hard-fought three-set win remains the best bet for Petkovic. But she simply cannot afford to let up on her aggression, because a passive approach will give Azarenka a free pass to go for her shots.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in two tight sets.

