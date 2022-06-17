Berlin 2022: Belinda Bencic vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | bett1open

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Belinda Bencic vs Veronika Kudermetova

Date: June 17, 2022

Tournament: bett1open 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $757,900

Belinda Bencic vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Eighth seed Belinda Bencic and World No. 24 Veronika Kudermetova will lock horns in a highly anticipated quarter-final clash at the German Open on Friday.

Belinda Bencic is enjoying a good season. She has won 68 percent of her matches, with a title-winning campaign at the Charleston Open and a run to the semifinals of the Miami Open being her best results.

The Swiss entered Berlin on the back of a quarter-final run at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships and has been made to work hard for her victories over Jule Niemeier and Anna Kalinskaya.

Against Kalinskaya, Bencic won the first set 6-4, but the Russian bossed the second, winning it 6-1. The Olympic gold medalist turned it on in the decider, taking it 6-1 to secure her place in the last eight for the second time in two weeks.

In a rematch of their meeting last year at the same stage, Veronika Kudermetova turned the tables on Liudmila Samsonova in a topsy-turvy encounter.

Kudermerova started on a positive note, taking the opening set 6-3. But Samsonova showed grit and determination in the second, recovering from a 4-0 deficit to force a decider. The French Open quarterfinalist held her nerve in the third set, winning it 6-1 to book a place in her third consecutive quarterfinal.

Belinda Bencic vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

The head-to-head between Bencic and Kudermetova is tied at 4-4. Kudermetova won their most recent encounter at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships last week in straight sets.

Belinda Bencic vs Veronika Kudermetova odds

Belinda Bencic vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

We can expect an enthralling encounter as the duo face off for the ninth time in four years and the third time this season. Five of their clashes have gone the distance, including at St. Petersburg in February.

Bencic won 79 percent of her first serve points against Kalinskaya and hit four aces. The Swiss is a dangerous opponent, especially on grass. She moves swiftly across the court and her backhand can do a lot of damage. Over the years, Bencic has improved her strength and fitness and looks to be at the top of her game.

Kudermetova won 65 percent of her first serve points and served up seven aces against Samsonova. The Russian likes to be aggressive, with clean groundstrokes off both wings. She has the ability to generate a lot of power from the baseline, especially with her cross-court forehand.

While Bencic has a better win percentage on grass (67) than Kudermetova, she'll need to bring her A-game to fend off the Russian. The match might go the distance, but Bencic should have enough in the tank to come through in the end.

Pick: Bencic to win in three tight sets.

