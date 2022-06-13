Berlin 2022: Coco Gauff vs Ann Li preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | bett1open

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Coco Gauff vs Ann Li.

Tournament: bett1open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Berlin, Germany.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Coco Gauff vs Ann Li preview

Coco Gauff at the 2022 French Open.

Compatriots Coco Gauff and Ann Li will lock horns in the first round of the 2022 bett1open in Berlin.

Gauff is coming off an incredible couple of weeks. The teenager made her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open, but lost to a dominant Iga Swiatek in straight sets. She also reached her second Major final in doubles at the venue, but came up short yet again as she and partner Jessica Pegula lost to the French pairing of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

Gauff will now kick off her grass season in Berlin. She has notched up some good results on the surface over the years. In 2019, she took the world by storm when she made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon as a qualifier at just 15 years of age. The 18-year-old made it to the last 16 once again in 2021, but lost to former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber.

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff 🏾. PARIS IS MY HAPPY PLACE🧡 @rolandgarros thanks for an unforgettable two weeks🏾. PARIS IS MY HAPPY PLACE🧡 .@rolandgarros thanks for an unforgettable two weeks 💫✨🙌🏾. PARIS IS MY HAPPY PLACE🧡💛

Ann Li at the 2021 French Open.

Ann Li, meanwhile, is a promising young talent, but has been plagued by injuries this year. Following the Miami Open, she competed directly at the French Open, but retired midway through her first-round contest against Alison Van Uytvanck.

Li then started her grass season at the Libema Open last week. She defeated last year's Berlin champion Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-4 in the first round before suffering a one-sided 6-1, 6-1 loss to Kirsten Flipkens in the second round.

Coco Gauff vs Ann Li head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them on the WTA tour, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Ann Li odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Coco Gauff -500 +1.5 (-1600) 2 Sets (-250) Ann Li +340 -1.5 (+625) 3 Sets (+175)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Coco Gauff vs Ann Li prediction

Coco Gauff at the 2022 Italian Open.

Given their recent results, Gauff will be the overwhelming favorite to come through this contest. The teenager took the next step in her career by reaching the final in Paris. She'll be eager to continue that good run of form in Berlin before heading to Wimbledon.

Gauff's improved serve and forehand took her into the title round of the French Open. Though her forehand can still leak a few errors from time to time, she seems to have much better control over it now. Her athleticism on the court is also a big asset to her game which will help her going forward.

For Li, a junior Wimbledon runner-up, success on grass has been hard to come by as a pro. The 21-year-old has powerful groundstrokes and a seemingly well-rounded game.

Li has already played a couple of matches on grass this season, which might allow her to get a quick start. If she's able to make the most of any lead she acquires, she might pull off an upset.

But Gauff is a fighter and even if she's on the backfoot, she's likely to make a comeback. Despite being three years younger, the French Open runner-up is more experienced in playing on the biggest stages of tennis, which will come in handy in this contest.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far