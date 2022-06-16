Berlin 2022: Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | bett1open

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu

Date: June 16, 2022

Tournament: bett1open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu preview

Seventh seed Coco Gauff will square off against Wang Xinyu in the second round of the Bett1open.

Guaff is playing her first tournament since her sensational run at the 2022 French Open, where she reached the finals of both the women's singles and doubles draw. She fell short against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the singles final, while she and her partner Jessica Pegula went down in straight sets against Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the doubles title match.

She has collected 2756 points in the last two years and is currently the World No. 13.

The 18-year old has a healthy success ratio this season, winning 66 percent of her matches. She got off to a formidable start against Ann Li in the first round of the German Open, ousting the American in straight sets 6-2, 7-6(2).

Wang Xinyu is yet to make an impact at the WTA level, but has been quite successful on the ITF circuit.

The Chinese pro has won 86 out of 131 matches at the ITF level and is coming off a successful campaign last month. She outfoxed Erica Andreva in the finals of W100 La Bisbal Emporada, winning her second trophy in two years.

The 20-year old is currently on a three-match winning streak at the bett1open, putting up emphatic performances throughout her qualifiers and the first round. She ousted Tamara Korpatsch in her opening-round match to secure a place in the last 16.

Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu head-to-head

Gauff and Xinyu have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total sets Coco Gauff -550 -1.5(-175) 2 sets (-275) Wang Xinyu +350 +1.5(+125) 3 sets (+185)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Coco Gauff vs Wang Xinyu prediction

Day Eight: Gauff at The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Coco Gauff will be the overwhelming favourite heading into this contest. She is currently playing at the top of her game and has the potential to get even better.

The American won 72.1 percent of her first serve points and saved 2 out of 5 break points against Lii. Gauff's game is characterized by high power, athleticisisim and all-court speed which has helped her adjust quickly on the lush green surface. She has a variety of shots in her arsenal and remains supremely focused throughout the match.

Wang Xinyu had a great opportunity to make an impact and announce herself on the women's tour. She won 66 percent of her first serve points and saved 13 out of 16 break points. The World No. 76 will be the underdog but is coming off a confident spell and has an outside chance against the American.

Gauff has won 66 percent of her matches on grass, which is 40 percent more than her opponent. She will be up against a sticky competitor but should be able to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.

