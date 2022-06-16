Berlin 2022: Daria Kasatkina vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | bett1open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Daria Kasatkina vs Maria Sakkari

Date: June 17, 2022

Tournament: bett1open 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daria Kasatkina vs Maria Sakkari preview

Sixth seed Daria Kasatkina will square off against Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals of the German Open.

Kasatkina entered Berlin on the back of a semifinals run at the French Open, bowing out to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The Russian has made the last four in three other tournaments this season and has a win ratio of 67 percent.

The World No. 12 faced off against Rosmalen Grass Court Championship winner Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round of the bett1open and put up an electrifying performance to oust her fellow Russian 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in one hour and 54 minutes.

The 25-year old has moved up to 60 places in the new WTA rankings since 2020. She's collected 2765 points in two years and is currently the new World No. 12 as of 13 June 2022.

Maria Sakkari engineered an emphatic display to get rid of her second-round opponent Daria Gavrilova, beating the Australian qualifier in straight sets to secure a place in the last 8 of the bett1open.

The 26-year old has been the runner-up at two WTA finals this year, the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Indian Wells, where she lost to World No. 2 Anette Kontaveit and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek respectively.

Sakkari entered Berlin on the back of a quarterfinal run at the Nottingham Open and, apart from her shock second-round exit at Roland Garros, has looked consistent this year with a win ratio of 66.6 percent.

Daria Kasatkina vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Kasatkina leads the head-to-head 4-0 against Sakkari. She defeated the Greek 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 in their most recent meeting at the 2022 Madrid Open.

Daria Kasatkina vs Maria Sakkari odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daria Kasatkina -105 +1.5(-135) Over 20.5(-155) Maria Sakkari -120 -1.5(-105) Under 20.5(+110)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Daria Kasatkina vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Considering their mental toughness and technical abilities on the court, both players have the mettle to continue their run in Berlin, though the tie is tilting towards Kasatkina due to her consistency currently.

The Russian won 66 percent of her first serve points and saved 5 out of 10 break points against Alexandrova. Kasatkina has a crafty style of play and likes to operate from the baseline. She has the ability to mix up her game by including heavy topspin forehands, one-handed slice backhands, kick serves, and drop shots. She can also produce extreme angles with her forehand, which is her most dangerous weapon.

Sakkari hasn't been able to get over the line in a WTA final since 2 years, winning her last title at the 2019 Morocco Open. The Greek won 81 percent of her first serve points and faced only one break point against Gavrilova. She is known for her athletic abilities and powerful groundstrokes and centres her game around a vicious serve.

Kasatkina has a 61 percent win ratio on grass and has never been troubled by the Greek in the past. The Russian is playing at a much higher level at the moment and should be able to progress to the business end of the tournament.

Pick: Kasatkina to win in three tight sets.

