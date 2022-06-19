Berlin 2022 final: Ons Jabeur vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | bett1open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Ons Jabeur vs (8) Belinda Bencic

Date: June 19, 2022

Tournament: bett1open 2022

Round: Final

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Ons Jabeur vs Belinda Bencic preview

Top seed Ons Jabeur will square off against eighth seed Belinda Bencic in a highly anticipated final at the Berlin Open on Sunday.

Ons Jabeur has won 15 of her last 17 matches. The Tunisian made amends for her shock first-round exit at Roland Garros by reaching the final of the bett1open. She defeated the likes of Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Coco Gauff along the way.

Jabeur ousted Gauff in an hour and 17 minutes. The 27-year-old got off to a nervy start, losing her serve in the opening game, but steadied the ship thereafter. She won the first set in a tie-break and dominated the teenager in the second to wrap up the match 7-6(4), 6-2.

The World No. 4 recently triumphed at the Madrid Open and has made two more finals this year - the Italian Open and the Charleston Open.

Belinda Bencic @BelindaBencic 🏽 🤞🏽

Also feel free to caption the first photo It‘s another final in Berlin 🗣🤞🏽Also feel free to caption the first photo It‘s another final in Berlin 🗣✊🏽🍀🤞🏽Also feel free to caption the first photo😄 https://t.co/hdoPM9ftBl

Belinda Bencic, meanwhile, has been rewarded with a place in the bett1open final for her brilliant performances all week. The Swiss has fended off stern challenges from Veronika Kudermetova and Maria Sakkari along the way.

The Olympic gold medalist outwitted Sakkari in a titanic battle that lasted more than three hours. The Greek took the opening set in a tie-break. But Bencic showed grit and determination in the next two, breaking Sakkari's serve in the final game of both sets to seal a sensational 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4 win.

The 25-year-old won the Charleston Open in April and will be playing in her second final of the season.

Ons Jabeur vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head

Bencic leads Jabeur 2-1 in the head-to-head. However, the Tunisian got the better of Bencic in their most recent encounter at the 2022 Madrid Open in three sets.

Ons Jabeur vs Belinda Bencic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Ons Jabeur -190 -1.5 (-160) Over 22.5 (-160) Belinda Bencic +145 +1.5 (+115) Under 22.5 (+115)

(All odds sourced by BetMGM)

Ons Jabeur vs Belinda Bencic prediction

The two players will square off for the second time in a final this season, with Bencic coming out on top in Charleston in April. The Swiss has spent nine hours and 39 minutes on the court this week, with all her matches going the distance.

Bencic won 70 pecent of her first-serve points against Sakkari and saved six out of eight break points. Her grasscourt finals record stands at 1-3, with her lone title on the surface coming at the expense of Agnieszka Radwanska in Eastbourne seven years ago.

Jabeur has a 2-7 record in championship matches and will be determined to improve on that statistic. The World No. 4 won 76 percent of her first-serve points and converted four out of five break point opportunities against Gauff.

Jabeur has a wide array of shots in her repertoire and has found the lines consistently this week. She has been excellent with her movement, making it difficult for opponents to hit winners.

Jabeur is the slight favourite heading into the final, but Bencic has a better win percentage on grass. The Swiss enjoys playing on the surface, which allows her to showcase her wide array of shots.

The match will be hard-fought and could well go the distance. But considering Bencic's pedigree on the surface, she should be able to sneak over the line to win her second title of the season.

Pick: Bencic to win in three tight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far