Berlin 2022: Garbine Muguruza vs Andrea Petkovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | bett1open

Fixture: (5) Garbine Muguruza vs Andrea Petkovic

Date: 14 June 2022

Tournament: bett1open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Berlin, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Garbine Muguruza vs Andrea Petkovic preview

Familiar foes Garbine Muguruza and Andrea Petkovic will lock horns in an opening-round contest at the 2022 Berlin Open on Tuesday.

Muguruza, the fifth seed, comes into the tournament on the back of a poor start to the 2022 season. The Spaniard managed to win only two matches during the European clay swing, which ended for her with a first-round exit against Kaia Kanepi at the French Open. She will be keen to turn over a new leaf on grass.

Petkovic will look to make the best of her home advantage.

Petkovic has also struggled for form since sustaining a leg injury ahead of the 2022 Sunshine Double. She did push the likes of Leylah Fernandez and Victoria Azarenka, but is yet to get a big result since returning from injury.

The German lost in the opening round to Azarenka here last year. Pitted against another Grand Slam champion in the opener of her home event, she will be looking to flip the script on Tuesday.

Garbine Muguruza vs Andrea Petkovic head-to-head

Petkovic leads Muguruza 3-1 in their head-to-head meetings. That said, the Spaniard won their last meeting 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the 2021 US Open.

Garbine Muguruza vs Andrea Petkovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Andrea Petkovic +195 +4.5 (-145) Over 20.5 (+100) Gabrine Muguruza -250 -4.5 (+105) Under 20.5 (-145)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM

Garbine Muguruza vs Andrea Petkovic prediciton

Muguruza has struggled with consistency for much of the season.

Muguruza possesses a big first serve and flat groundstrokes that can make her very dangerous on the quick grasscourts. That said, she has struggled with consistency for much of the season.

Petkovic will look to expose the weakness by extending rallies and frustrating her opponent into overpressing. The German also has a few weapons of her own, including slick movement and nifty front court skills — which could be effective on grass.

Having beaten her opponent on three previous occasions, Petkovic will enter the contest feeling confident about her prospects. Add home advantage and Muguruza's ominous form to the mix, and things begin to look bleak for the fifth seed.

Pick: Petkovic to win in three sets

